Vijay Deverakonda Took Horse Riding And Weapon Training To Master Ranabaali Role

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vijay Deverakonda underwent months of demanding training for Ranabaali.

He mastered horse riding, weapon handling, and advanced combat skills.

Training ensures authentic action for the film's September 11 release.

Vijay Deverakonda has gone through one of the most physically demanding training schedules of his career for Ranabaali. The actor reportedly spent months preparing for the action drama, learning horse riding, weapon handling and advanced combat techniques to convincingly portray his character. Alongside intense bodybuilding and action choreography, his preparation focused on making every sequence appear as realistic as possible. According to a source close to the film, the training was carefully planned to match the physical and emotional demands of the role. Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 11 this year.

Ranabaali Training

According to a source who spoke to India Today Digital, Vijay Deverakonda underwent months of specialised training before filming began. "For this role, Vijay immersed himself in an extensive preparation process. He underwent rigorous horse-riding sessions, mastering control and agility while simultaneously learning weapon handling, firearm operation, and performing under simulated fire effects, all while on horseback."

The source added that the training was designed to ensure the actor looked natural while performing high-intensity action scenes.

Physical Transformation

Apart from learning combat skills, Vijay also committed to an extensive fitness programme to suit the demands of the character. "In addition, he committed to an intensive physical transformation that included heavy bodybuilding, knife combat training, firearm drills, and specialised action choreography. Every aspect of the preparation was designed not merely to teach individual skills, but to help Vijay completely embody the character, ensuring every action on screen feels authentic, believable, and true to the world of the film."

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The rigorous schedule reportedly helped the actor prepare both physically and mentally for the challenging role.

Upcoming Films

Following Ranabaali, Vijay Deverakonda has a packed slate ahead with Rowdy Janardhana and VDXShoryuv. Meanwhile, Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, also stars Rashmika Mandanna in a lead role and is slated to hit theatres on September 11.

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With months of combat training, horse riding and physical conditioning behind him, Vijay Deverakonda appears set to deliver one of the most action-heavy performances of his career when Ranabaali arrives in cinemas later this year.