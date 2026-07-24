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English NewsEntertainmentSouth CinemaVijay Deverakonda Took Horse Riding And Weapon Training To Master Ranabaali Role

Vijay Deverakonda Took Horse Riding And Weapon Training To Master Ranabaali Role

Vijay Deverakonda reportedly underwent months of horse riding, weapon handling, knife combat and intense bodybuilding for Ranabaali. According to a source, the extensive preparation was aimed at making every action sequence authentic. The Rahul Sankrityan directorial releases in theatres on September 11.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 03:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vijay Deverakonda underwent months of demanding training for Ranabaali.
  • He mastered horse riding, weapon handling, and advanced combat skills.
  • Training ensures authentic action for the film's September 11 release.

Vijay Deverakonda has gone through one of the most physically demanding training schedules of his career for Ranabaali. The actor reportedly spent months preparing for the action drama, learning horse riding, weapon handling and advanced combat techniques to convincingly portray his character. Alongside intense bodybuilding and action choreography, his preparation focused on making every sequence appear as realistic as possible. According to a source close to the film, the training was carefully planned to match the physical and emotional demands of the role. Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 11 this year.

Ranabaali Training

According to a source who spoke to India Today Digital, Vijay Deverakonda underwent months of specialised training before filming began. "For this role, Vijay immersed himself in an extensive preparation process. He underwent rigorous horse-riding sessions, mastering control and agility while simultaneously learning weapon handling, firearm operation, and performing under simulated fire effects, all while on horseback."

The source added that the training was designed to ensure the actor looked natural while performing high-intensity action scenes.

Physical Transformation

Apart from learning combat skills, Vijay also committed to an extensive fitness programme to suit the demands of the character. "In addition, he committed to an intensive physical transformation that included heavy bodybuilding, knife combat training, firearm drills, and specialised action choreography. Every aspect of the preparation was designed not merely to teach individual skills, but to help Vijay completely embody the character, ensuring every action on screen feels authentic, believable, and true to the world of the film."

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The rigorous schedule reportedly helped the actor prepare both physically and mentally for the challenging role.

Upcoming Films

Following Ranabaali, Vijay Deverakonda has a packed slate ahead with Rowdy Janardhana and VDXShoryuv. Meanwhile, Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, also stars Rashmika Mandanna in a lead role and is slated to hit theatres on September 11.

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With months of combat training, horse riding and physical conditioning behind him, Vijay Deverakonda appears set to deliver one of the most action-heavy performances of his career when Ranabaali arrives in cinemas later this year.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of training did Vijay Deverakonda undertake for Ranabaali?

He underwent months of intense training including horse riding, weapon handling, advanced combat techniques, and intense bodybuilding. This also involved knife combat training and firearm drills.

Who is directing the film Ranabaali?

Ranabaali is directed by Rahul Sankrityan. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 11 this year.

What was the purpose of Vijay Deverakonda's extensive preparation for Ranabaali?

The training was designed to make every sequence appear as realistic as possible and to help him completely embody the character. This ensured actions on screen would feel authentic and believable.

Who is starring alongside Vijay Deverakonda in Ranabaali?

Rashmika Mandanna is starring in a lead role alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the film Ranabaali.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 24 Jul 2026 03:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Deverakonda Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda Training Ranabaali Ranabaali Release Date Rahul Sankrityan
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