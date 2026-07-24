Uttar Da Puttar Review: Vastu Points Straight To The Theatre For Annu Kapoor’s Film

What would you call someone who checks the Vastu direction before even sitting on a toilet seat? Or someone who wears a burqa simply because they were told to wear black? If you’re someone who loved films like Khosla Ka Ghosla and Vicky Donor and have often wondered why Bollywood no longer makes such simple, slice-of-life comedies, your wait is finally over.

Uttar Da Puttar brings back the same warmth, humour, and relatability. It’s a clean family entertainer that you can enjoy with everyone at home. Adding to its charm is Annu Kapoor, who delivers a performance that instantly reminds you of his unforgettable act in Vicky Donor, keeping you entertained from beginning to end.

Uttar Da Puttar Story

The film revolves around a physics professor who believes in astrology and Vastu to an extreme degree. He is so particular about Vastu that he even ensures he sits facing the north direction while using the toilet.

ALSO READ| Jana Nayagan Review: ‘Ballot-Proof’ Entertainment As Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Delivers Final Cinematic Manifesto

Normally, science and astrology are seen as opposites, but here, the irony is that a physics professor himself is deeply devoted to astrology, making for a fascinating premise.

The professor dreams of building his own house, but even that process becomes entangled with astrology. Along the way, he encounters several quirky and eccentric characters. Whether he finally succeeds in building his dream home is something you’ll have to visit the theatre to find out.

How Is The Film?

This is a genuinely enjoyable film. While it revolves around astrology, it never promotes blind faith or superstition. Instead, it handles the subject with humour and sensitivity. At just 1 hour and 40 minutes, the film never feels stretched. It gets straight to the point and maintains a steady pace throughout. The comedy doesn’t feel forced. Instead, the humour arises naturally from the situations and characters, making the laughs feel organic.

ALSO READ| Alpha Review | Alia Bhatt, Sharvari’s Action Thriller Stuck In ‘Beta’ Testing

One of the film’s biggest strengths is that it’s a clean family entertainer. There isn’t a single scene that would make you uncomfortable while watching it with your family.

Another highlight is its simplicity. The film presents its characters and situations honestly without becoming over-the-top, and that’s exactly what makes it so endearing.

Every actor delivers an impressive performance, elevating the overall experience. The music is pleasant, and the title track appears at intervals, adding to the film’s charm.

Overall, this is the kind of film that is likely to thrive through positive word of mouth and truly deserves to be watched.

Performances

Annu Kapoor once again proves why he is such a brilliant actor. His performance instantly reminds you of Vicky Donor. He perfectly balances the role of a physics professor who is also a firm believer in astrology.

ALSO READ| Dhamaal 4 Review: ‘4’get Logic In Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Of Errors

Bijendra Kala is excellent as Annu Kapoor’s friend. Pawan Malhotra, who plays an MCD officer, delivers several hilarious moments. Rukhsar Rehman is convincing as Annu Kapoor’s wife. Jeeveshu Ahluwalia performs well in his role. Ishtiyak Khan steals every scene he appears in, with his presence alone bringing laughter. Sumit Gulati also leaves a strong impression with his performance.

Writing And Direction

The story has been written by Sandeep Kapoor and Ravindra Siwach, and the writing is one of the film’s biggest strengths.

The film has been directed by Ravindra Siwach, marking his directorial debut. He does a commendable job, keeping the storytelling simple, clean, and engaging, which gives the film its unique charm.

Verdict

Overall, this is a film that is well worth watching. If you’re looking for a light-hearted, clean family comedy with memorable performances and heartfelt humour, this one deserves a place on your watchlist.