India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsMovie ReviewEntertainmentUttar Da Puttar Review: Vastu Points Straight To The Theatre For Annu Kapoor’s Film

Uttar Da Puttar Review: Vastu Points Straight To The Theatre For Annu Kapoor’s Film

Uttar Da Puttar Review: A clean family entertainer packed with memorable performances and genuine humour that can be enjoyed by audiences of all ages.

Written By : Amit Bhatia |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 10:52 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

What would you call someone who checks the Vastu direction before even sitting on a toilet seat? Or someone who wears a burqa simply because they were told to wear black? If you’re someone who loved films like Khosla Ka Ghosla and Vicky Donor and have often wondered why Bollywood no longer makes such simple, slice-of-life comedies, your wait is finally over. 

Uttar Da Puttar brings back the same warmth, humour, and relatability. It’s a clean family entertainer that you can enjoy with everyone at home. Adding to its charm is Annu Kapoor, who delivers a performance that instantly reminds you of his unforgettable act in Vicky Donor, keeping you entertained from beginning to end.

Uttar Da Puttar Story

The film revolves around a physics professor who believes in astrology and Vastu to an extreme degree. He is so particular about Vastu that he even ensures he sits facing the north direction while using the toilet.

ALSO READ| Jana Nayagan Review: ‘Ballot-Proof’ Entertainment As Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Delivers Final Cinematic Manifesto

Normally, science and astrology are seen as opposites, but here, the irony is that a physics professor himself is deeply devoted to astrology, making for a fascinating premise.

The professor dreams of building his own house, but even that process becomes entangled with astrology. Along the way, he encounters several quirky and eccentric characters. Whether he finally succeeds in building his dream home is something you’ll have to visit the theatre to find out.

How Is The Film?

This is a genuinely enjoyable film. While it revolves around astrology, it never promotes blind faith or superstition. Instead, it handles the subject with humour and sensitivity. At just 1 hour and 40 minutes, the film never feels stretched. It gets straight to the point and maintains a steady pace throughout. The comedy doesn’t feel forced. Instead, the humour arises naturally from the situations and characters, making the laughs feel organic.

ALSO READ| Alpha Review | Alia Bhatt, Sharvari’s Action Thriller Stuck In ‘Beta’ Testing

One of the film’s biggest strengths is that it’s a clean family entertainer. There isn’t a single scene that would make you uncomfortable while watching it with your family.

Another highlight is its simplicity. The film presents its characters and situations honestly without becoming over-the-top, and that’s exactly what makes it so endearing.

Every actor delivers an impressive performance, elevating the overall experience. The music is pleasant, and the title track appears at intervals, adding to the film’s charm.

Overall, this is the kind of film that is likely to thrive through positive word of mouth and truly deserves to be watched.

Performances

Annu Kapoor once again proves why he is such a brilliant actor. His performance instantly reminds you of Vicky Donor. He perfectly balances the role of a physics professor who is also a firm believer in astrology.

ALSO READ| Dhamaal 4 Review: ‘4’get Logic In Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Of Errors

Bijendra Kala is excellent as Annu Kapoor’s friend. Pawan Malhotra, who plays an MCD officer, delivers several hilarious moments. Rukhsar Rehman is convincing as Annu Kapoor’s wife. Jeeveshu Ahluwalia performs well in his role. Ishtiyak Khan steals every scene he appears in, with his presence alone bringing laughter. Sumit Gulati also leaves a strong impression with his performance.

Writing And Direction

The story has been written by Sandeep Kapoor and Ravindra Siwach, and the writing is one of the film’s biggest strengths.

The film has been directed by Ravindra Siwach, marking his directorial debut. He does a commendable job, keeping the storytelling simple, clean, and engaging, which gives the film its unique charm.

Verdict

Overall, this is a film that is well worth watching. If you’re looking for a light-hearted, clean family comedy with memorable performances and heartfelt humour, this one deserves a place on your watchlist.

Published at : 24 Jul 2026 10:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Movie Review ENtertainment News Uttar Da Puttar
View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement
Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Uttar Da Puttar Review: Vastu Points Straight To The Theatre For Annu Kapoor’s Film
Uttar Da Puttar Review: Vastu Points Straight To The Theatre For Annu Kapoor’s Film
Entertainment
Johnny Depp’s First Hollywood Film In 8 Years, ‘Ebenezer’, Gets Chilling Trailer: WATCH
Johnny Depp’s First Hollywood Film In 8 Years, ‘Ebenezer’, Gets Chilling Trailer: WATCH
Entertainment
Ramayana Trailer Launch Delayed Just Hours Before Release After Big Hollywood Distribution Deal
Ramayana Trailer Launch Delayed Just Hours Before Release After Big Hollywood Distribution Deal
Entertainment
Pooja Bhatt Hits Out At DU Over Jantar Mantar Warning To Students: ‘Don’t Maintain A Conspiracy Of Silence’
Pooja Bhatt Hits Out At DU Over Jantar Mantar Warning To Students: ‘Don’t Maintain A Conspiracy Of Silence’
Advertisement

Trending News

Videos

Paper Leak Row: PM Modi Promises Tough Anti-Paper Leak Bill, Rahul Gandhi Demands Dharmendra Pradhan’s Removal
Politics: Sonia Gandhi, Kharge Target Centre Over Student Protests, Demand Accountability on Paper Leak
Student Protest: Sonam Wangchuk Ends 26-Day Hunger Strike, Jantar Mantar Protest to Continue
Paper Leak Row: PM Modi Unveils Four-Point Action Plan on Paper Leak, Promises Tough Law and Fast-Track Courts
Student Protest: 17 Delhi Metro Stations Shut as Jantar Mantar Student Protest Disrupts Capital

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget