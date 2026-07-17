Ameesha Patel Slams Selectors Over Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Exit Rumours Ahead Of World Cup

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BCCI offers no official confirmation on any speculations.

Rumours surrounding Rohit Sharma’s international future have sparked widespread debate among cricket fans, with reports claiming that the veteran opener may not be part of India’s plans for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup. Speculation has also suggested that the ongoing England tour could mark his final ODI assignment. While there has been no official confirmation from Rohit Sharma, the BCCI or the Indian team management, the reports have fuelled intense discussions across social media and the cricketing world. Amid the growing speculation, Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel has shared her thoughts, expressing disappointment over the way senior cricketers are allegedly being treated.

Ameesha Patel Says Senior Players Deserve More Respect

Reacting to the ongoing chatter, Ameesha took to social media and criticised what she described as the treatment of Indian cricket’s biggest stars.

“This tweet is not about Bollywood... I have been watching this for a long time, and today I finally felt like speaking up. The way senior superstars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are being treated in this era of cricket or rather, this ruthless era of cricket - is shocking. It is shameful,” she wrote.

A tweet not related to Bollywood.. been a while I have been noticing this so felt like tweeting today . SIMPLY shocked at the way senior super stars like Virat Kohli and Rohit sharma are treated in this cricketing era or should I say CRUEL CRICKETING ERA .. it’s a SHAME .. — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) July 17, 2026

Her post has since gone viral, with many fans echoing her views and calling for greater respect towards players who have contributed significantly to Indian cricket over the years.

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Kohli-Gambhir Reports Continue To Make Headlines

Alongside speculation over Rohit Sharma’s future, reports have also claimed that there is tension between head coach Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli during the ongoing ODI series in England. Some media reports have suggested that the two have barely spoken throughout the tour.

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However, neither Kohli nor Gambhir has addressed these claims publicly, and no official statement has been issued by the BCCI regarding the reported rift or Rohit Sharma’s future.

Until an official announcement is made, both the retirement rumours and reports of dressing-room tensions remain unverified, even as they continue to dominate headlines and spark conversations among cricket fans.