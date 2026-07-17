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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAmeesha Patel Slams Selectors Over Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Exit Rumours Ahead Of World Cup

Ameesha Patel Slams Selectors Over Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Exit Rumours Ahead Of World Cup

Reports claim Rohit Sharma could miss the 2027 World Cup, sparking retirement rumours. Amid the speculation, Ameesha Patel criticised the treatment of senior Indian cricketers.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 07:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BCCI offers no official confirmation on any speculations.

Rumours surrounding Rohit Sharma’s international future have sparked widespread debate among cricket fans, with reports claiming that the veteran opener may not be part of India’s plans for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup. Speculation has also suggested that the ongoing England tour could mark his final ODI assignment. While there has been no official confirmation from Rohit Sharma, the BCCI or the Indian team management, the reports have fuelled intense discussions across social media and the cricketing world. Amid the growing speculation, Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel has shared her thoughts, expressing disappointment over the way senior cricketers are allegedly being treated.

Ameesha Patel Says Senior Players Deserve More Respect

Reacting to the ongoing chatter, Ameesha took to social media and criticised what she described as the treatment of Indian cricket’s biggest stars.

“This tweet is not about Bollywood... I have been watching this for a long time, and today I finally felt like speaking up. The way senior superstars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are being treated in this era of cricket or rather, this ruthless era of cricket - is shocking. It is shameful,” she wrote.

Her post has since gone viral, with many fans echoing her views and calling for greater respect towards players who have contributed significantly to Indian cricket over the years.

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Kohli-Gambhir Reports Continue To Make Headlines

Alongside speculation over Rohit Sharma’s future, reports have also claimed that there is tension between head coach Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli during the ongoing ODI series in England. Some media reports have suggested that the two have barely spoken throughout the tour.

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However, neither Kohli nor Gambhir has addressed these claims publicly, and no official statement has been issued by the BCCI regarding the reported rift or Rohit Sharma’s future.

Until an official announcement is made, both the retirement rumours and reports of dressing-room tensions remain unverified, even as they continue to dominate headlines and spark conversations among cricket fans.

Frequently Asked Questions

What reports are circulating about Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir?

Media reports suggest tension between Virat Kohli and head coach Gautam Gambhir during the England ODI series, claiming they have barely spoken. Neither has addressed these publicly.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 17 Jul 2026 07:19 PM (IST)
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Ameesha Patel ROHIT SHARMA World Cup 2027
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