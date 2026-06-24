Shaan Urges Alka Yagnik To Make A Comeback After Receiving Padma Bhushan Amid Health Recovery

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Alka Yagnik received Padma Bhushan despite ongoing health challenges.

She revealed battling rare sensory neural hearing loss disorder.

This health issue kept her away from public life two years.

Legendary playback singer Alka Yagnik was honoured with the prestigious Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. While the moment marked a significant milestone in her illustrious career, it also drew attention to the singer's ongoing health struggles.

Alka made a rare public appearance to receive the honour, and many fans noticed that the veteran singer did not appear to be in the best of health. Later, she addressed her well-being in a heartfelt Instagram post, shedding light on the challenges she has been facing over the past two years.

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Shaan’s Heartfelt Message To Alka Yagnik

Among those who responded to her emotional message was singer Shaan, a long-time collaborator and friend. Having shared several timeless songs with Alka over the years, Shaan expressed his happiness over her recognition and urged her to focus on recovery and return to music.

Commenting on her post, Shaan wrote, "Most Deserved Alka Ji!!! You are our Pride and Joy!!! And nothing would please your fans more than you finding your health and wellbeing back and finding the confidence and motivation to come back to regale us with your voice like only you can!!"

Alka Reflects On Her Health Journey

In her Instagram note, Alka revealed that she has deliberately stayed away from the limelight for the last two years while dealing with health issues.

"For the last two years, I have stayed away from the spotlight, from public appearances, and from sharing much of my journey. Many of you knew I am going through difficult health and through it all, your love, prayers, messages, and unwavering support have stayed with me every step of the way," she shared.

Grateful For The Prestigious Recognition

The celebrated singer also expressed her heartfelt gratitude for receiving the Padma Bhushan, thanking President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Government of India for the honour.

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"I accept it with immense humility and respect. Thank you for your warmth, your kindness, your prayers, and your faith in me over the years. I carry all of it with me," Alka wrote.

Battling A Rare Hearing Disorder

Alka Yagnik had previously disclosed that she had been diagnosed with a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss caused by a viral attack. The condition led her to step back from public life as she concentrated on her recovery.

As messages of support continue to pour in, fans across the country remain hopeful that the iconic singer will soon return to the stage and once again enchant audiences with her timeless voice.