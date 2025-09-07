Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Adivi Sesh Weighs In On Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Shift Demand: 'This Isn't A 9 To 5 Job'

Adivi Sesh comments on Deepika Padukone's reported demand for 8-hour workdays and her exit from 'Spirit'. He says working hours in film should depend on mutual agreement.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 07 Sep 2025 08:58 AM (IST)
Actor Adivi Sesh has spoken out about the ongoing debate around Deepika Padukone’s reported exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film 'Spirit'. The controversy sparked after reports suggested Deepika requested 8-hour shifts, a demand allegedly turned down by the filmmaker.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Adivi offered a balanced take on the issue, emphasizing the importance of mutual understanding between actors and filmmakers when it comes to working hours.

'This Is Not a 9 to 5 Job': Adivi on Working Hours in Cinema

Responding to the reported conflict, Adivi said the film industry doesn’t follow traditional working schedules. “What is agreed upon between a filmmaker and his actors is the only thing that matters. There is no rule per se. Kyuki film 12 ghante banate hai, 18 ghante banate, 6 ghante banate, marzi. Oversimplify kar rahe hai agar bol rahe hai ki 8 ghante, 6 ghante. Yeh 9 to 5 ka kaam nahi hai,” he said.

Sesh clarified that there are no fixed rules when it comes to shoot durations. What matters most, according to him, is the understanding and agreement reached before filming begins.

Deepika’s Motherhood Not the Only Factor, Says Sesh

When asked about Deepika’s status as a new mother possibly influencing her request, Adivi responded thoughtfully: “As far as I am concerned, I think it's entirely based on the agreement between the filmmaker and the actor. Practically, it will not work if they have to shoot. If 20 more days get added to the schedule and the budget is not there, how do they accommodate it? I think whatever it should be, it should be agreed upon beforehand. Motherhood or otherwise.”

Backstory: Deepika Padukone’s Exit and Replacement

Earlier this year, Deepika’s departure from 'Spirit' led to widespread debate. Reports suggested she asked for a profit share, shorter working hours, and to avoid speaking her lines in Telugu — demands reportedly declined by the filmmaker. As a result, actress Triptii Dimri stepped in to replace her opposite Prabhas.

Deepika has since moved on to a sci-fi film with director Atlee, starring Allu Arjun. The project, produced by Sun Pictures, is tentatively titled AA22 x A6.

Adivi’s Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, Adivi Sesh is keeping busy with multiple films. He will be seen alongside Mrunal Thakur in Dacoit, directed by Shaneil Deo and co-starring Anurag Kashyap. The film is being shot in both Hindi and Telugu.

He also headlines G2 with Emraan Hashmi and Wamiqa Gabbi. Directed by debutant Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, G2 is set for a theatrical release on May 1, 2026. The cast also includes Murali Sharma, Supriya Yarlagadda, and Madhu Shalini.

Published at : 07 Sep 2025 08:58 AM (IST)
