Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Date, Venue And Other Details We Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Long-time friends, their relationship evolved post-Kiran Rao separation.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is set to begin a new chapter in his personal life. The actor is reportedly preparing to marry his long-time partner, Gauri Spratt, in a private ceremony on July 5. The couple are expected to opt for a simple registered marriage at Aamir's Mumbai residence, with only close family members and a handful of friends in attendance.

The development comes after months of public interest in the actor's relationship with Gauri, which Aamir officially confirmed earlier this year during celebrations marking his 60th birthday.

Aamir Khan To Marry Third Time

According to reports, Aamir and Gauri have known each other for more than two decades. For many years, they remained close friends before their relationship gradually evolved following Aamir's separation from filmmaker Kiran Rao. The couple have also reportedly been living together.

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Speaking about the ceremony, Aamir had previously indicated that the wedding would be a modest affair. "It will be a simple registered marriage at home. Only our families and close friends will be present. We want to keep it very basic," the actor had said.

Unlike the lavish celebrity weddings often seen in Bollywood, the couple are understood to have chosen a low-key celebration centred on family and close companions.

Who Is Gauri Spratt?

Gauri Spratt hails from Bengaluru and works in the beauty and wellness industry. She manages a salon business established by her mother and is also associated with Aamir Khan's production company. Despite her professional involvement, Gauri has largely stayed away from the public spotlight.

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Aamir Khan's personal life has frequently attracted media attention over the years. He first married Reena Dutta in 1986, and the couple separated in 2002 after 16 years of marriage. They share two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan.

The actor married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. Their marriage ended amicably in 2021, and they continue to co-parent their son, Azad. Aamir has often spoken about maintaining a warm and respectful relationship with both his former wives, who have continued to be seen alongside him at family occasions and public events.