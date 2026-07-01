Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Date, Venue And Other Details We Know

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Date, Venue And Other Details We Know

Aamir Khan is set to marry Gauri Spratt this July in an intimate ceremony at his Mumbai home.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 06:33 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Long-time friends, their relationship evolved post-Kiran Rao separation.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is set to begin a new chapter in his personal life. The actor is reportedly preparing to marry his long-time partner, Gauri Spratt, in a private ceremony on July 5. The couple are expected to opt for a simple registered marriage at Aamir's Mumbai residence, with only close family members and a handful of friends in attendance.

The development comes after months of public interest in the actor's relationship with Gauri, which Aamir officially confirmed earlier this year during celebrations marking his 60th birthday.

Aamir Khan To Marry Third Time

According to reports, Aamir and Gauri have known each other for more than two decades. For many years, they remained close friends before their relationship gradually evolved following Aamir's separation from filmmaker Kiran Rao. The couple have also reportedly been living together.

ALSO READ | Setback For Mani Ratnam And Vijay Sethupathi? Untitled Film’s OTT Rights Reportedly Sold For Just Rs 20 Cr

Speaking about the ceremony, Aamir had previously indicated that the wedding would be a modest affair. "It will be a simple registered marriage at home. Only our families and close friends will be present. We want to keep it very basic," the actor had said.

Unlike the lavish celebrity weddings often seen in Bollywood, the couple are understood to have chosen a low-key celebration centred on family and close companions.

Who Is Gauri Spratt?

Gauri Spratt hails from Bengaluru and works in the beauty and wellness industry. She manages a salon business established by her mother and is also associated with Aamir Khan's production company. Despite her professional involvement, Gauri has largely stayed away from the public spotlight.

ALSO READ | ‘Toxic The Movie Demeans Women As Sex Objects’: Internet Furious Over Portrayal Of ‘Ladies & Ladies’ In Yash’s Teaser

Aamir Khan's personal life has frequently attracted media attention over the years. He first married Reena Dutta in 1986, and the couple separated in 2002 after 16 years of marriage. They share two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan.

The actor married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. Their marriage ended amicably in 2021, and they continue to co-parent their son, Azad. Aamir has often spoken about maintaining a warm and respectful relationship with both his former wives, who have continued to be seen alongside him at family occasions and public events.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Gauri Spratt?

Gauri Spratt hails from Bengaluru and works in the beauty and wellness industry, managing a salon business. She is also associated with Aamir Khan's production company.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 01 Jul 2026 06:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aamir Khan Wedding MUMBAI Gauri Spratt
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Date, Venue And Other Details We Know
Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Date, Venue And Other Details We Know
Celebrities
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Flaunts Her Baby Bump For The First Time, Says 'My Six Pack...'
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Flaunts Her Baby Bump For The First Time, Says 'My Six Pack...'
Celebrities
Quote Of The Day | Johnny Depp's Inspirational Quote On Success And Self-Belief
Quote Of The Day | Johnny Depp's Inspirational Quote On Success And Self-Belief
Celebrities
‘Calling Woman A Sasti Copy Isn’t Journalism’: Tanya Mittal On Comparison With Shalini Passi
‘Calling Woman A Sasti Copy Isn’t Journalism’: Tanya Mittal On Comparison With Shalini Passi
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Court Recovery Records Detail Cash, Dollars and Valuables Seized in Ayodhya Temple Case
BREAKING: Exclusive Recovery Records Reveal Major Cash Haul in Ayodhya Temple Offering Theft Case
No Cap With Megha Prasad: Was the Ram Mandir Donation Scandal Suppressed on June 5?
Ram Temple Donation Theft: Biggest Misappropriation Allegedly Took Place During Maha Kumbh, Say Sources
Ram Temple Donation case: Akhilesh Yadav Says ‘Lord Ram Made Me a Medium’ to Raise the Issue
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget