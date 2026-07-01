Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Teaser drew criticism for alleged vulgar portrayal of women.

Others praised distinct female introductions and thoughtful visual details.

The makers of Yash’s upcoming film Toxic unveiled another teaser on Wednesday, this time introducing the film’s leading ladies. Titled “Ladies & Ladies,” the teaser has won praise from many viewers for giving each female character a distinct introduction. However, it has also drawn criticism from others, who have objected to its portrayal of women. Some social media users even called it the “most vulgar teaser of the decade”.

Internet Furious Over Portrayal Of Women In Toxic Teaser

“The most vulgar teaser of the decade. Toxic The Movie demeans women as objects of sex. Dialogues are not only cheap but downright anti-women. Usage of full-blown English will further curtail its reach among the masses. No self-respecting woman should watch this pornographic movie. And any man who respects women should boycott this piece of crap. Shame on KVN Productions, Yash and all the ladies associated with the movie,” read a post on Toxic on X, formerly Twitter.





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Another asked if the entire movie is just about “sex and violence”. “Just curious. Is the movie only about sex and violence??? It’s getting too much man. No way family audience are gonna watch this. And obviously they are clear in it too...”





A third even called it a “condom ad”.

“If all of this had been in a Vanga film, social media would have been on fire by now. There would've been endless outrage over the objectification of women, actresses being treated as eye candy, and their seductive roles,” said yet another social media user.

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A fifth commented, “Literally porn. Disrespect to ladies.”





However, not everyone shared the criticism. Many even praised the teaser for giving each female cast member an individual introduction. They also highlighted the visual detail of the on-screen text changing to pink as each of the leading ladies was introduced, calling it a thoughtful touch.

“The way every heroine got her own introduction in the teaser… already giving main character energy. Can’t wait to see how this unfolds,” commented another.

Yet another said, “Toxic teaser just dropped and the heroine introductions were absolutely worth the hype. Each one brought a different vibe and now expectations are even higher.”

“Toxic femininity alert. I am impressed by the makers of Toxic The Movie, the way they changed the look of title card and other details to a pink theme to introduce their female characters. This adds to the minute details which make the presentation of the movie solid. There is a pre-built mindset of people that Pink is the colour for ladies… and KVN Productions and Geetu Mohandas capitalised the moment.”

About Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is slated to release in theatres on August 26. The film’s release coincides with multiple festivals, including Onam, Eid, Varamahalakshmi and Raksha Bandhan, to apparently boost its box office collection.

As for the story, it unfolds in Goa, tracing the rise of a formidable drug cartel across three decades, from the 1940s through the 1970s.

Yash takes on a dual role in the film and has also collaborated with Mohandas on the screenplay. Shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, the movie will be released in dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.