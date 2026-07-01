Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mani Ratnam's untitled film with Vijay Sethupathi begins preparation.

Netflix reportedly secured pre-production digital rights for 20 crore.

Sai Pallavi, A.R. Rahman join; production starts July 5.

Mani Ratnam has officially begun preparations for his next film, which reunites him with actor Vijay Sethupathi after their collaboration on Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. The announcement has already sparked considerable anticipation among fans, with audiences eagerly awaiting more details about the project.

While the makers are yet to unveil the film’s title, the project has attracted attention for another reason. Even before filming begins, its digital streaming rights have reportedly become one of the biggest talking points.

Netflix Reportedly Bags Digital Streaming Rights

According to media reports, Netflix has acquired the film’s digital streaming rights ahead of the commencement of shooting. The reported deal is valued at approximately Rs 20 crore, making it one of the most notable pre-production OTT agreements for a content-driven Tamil film.

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However, reports suggest that the deal is comparatively smaller than the digital rights agreements secured by Mani Ratnam’s previous big-budget productions, Ponniyin Selvan and Thug Life.

Sai Pallavi is expected to play the female lead in the film. The project will mark her first on-screen collaboration with both Mani Ratnam and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is being jointly produced by Madras Talkies, Lyca Productions and India Talkies, while Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman will helm the music.

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Shooting Expected To Begin In July

Production is expected to commence on July 5. For now, the storyline and the remaining cast have been kept under wraps. Reports indicate that the film will be an intense romantic drama, adding further intrigue to the project.

The film will also reunite Mani Ratnam and AR Rahman, one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated director-composer partnerships, raising expectations for another memorable soundtrack.

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The reported OTT deal, finalised before cameras started rolling, has only heightened interest in the film. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the official announcement of the title, first-look poster and the remaining cast. Until then, the reported Netflix agreement continues to keep the untitled project firmly in the spotlight.