‘A Love Triangle Between Janhvi, Ram Charan And Me’: Divyendu Teases His Character Arc In Peddi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Telugu sports drama 'Peddi' releases June 4th with star cast.

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming release, Peddi, is creating buzz around its storyline, narrative, cast preparation, and much more. The entire cast of the Telugu sports drama came to Delhi on Thursday to promote their film. While interacting with the press, the cast revealed some witty and shocking facts about the movie and its filming process.

Divyendu Revealed The Love Triangle

Mirzapur fame Divyendu Sharma, popularly known as Munna Bhaiya, will be seen in Peddi in a negative role. When asked about his character, he revealed that his role is unique, but he also made a shocking revelation about the film.

He told the press, “This is a love triangle between Janhvi, Ram Charan, and me.” However, from the trailer, audiences have not been able to figure out that there could be a love triangle angle in the film.

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This has now built suspense among the audience and created even more anticipation around whether the film also comprises a romantic angle between the three actors.

Janhvi On Love Triangle And Divyendu

When Janhvi was asked about the love triangle in the movie, she smiled but did not reveal much about it. However, she did share that she shot with Divyendu for only one day in the film. Their equation, though, became even more interesting during promotions.

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She also said that the film is rooted and talks about people who are often not spoken about - their identity and struggles that remain unknown. According to her, the film is made in India and by Indians.

She further said, “I am very proud that it is such a rooted film”.

Ram Charan Reacts To Love Triangle Statement

Ram Charan, in his witty sense, said, “Divyendu changed the genre of the entire film,” and laughed about it. He did not speak about the love triangle statement but praised Divyendu for his attitude and acting skills.

Peddi is all set to release in theatres on June 4. The film is a Telugu sports drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The movie stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Boman Irani, and Divyendu Sharma.