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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesYudhvir Ahlawat Tops Most Popular Indian Celebrities List, Beats Shah Rukh Khan And Aishwarya Rai

Yudhvir Ahlawat Tops Most Popular Indian Celebrities List, Beats Shah Rukh Khan And Aishwarya Rai

Yudhvir Ahlawat, who plays a 14-year-old in Netflix's Kartavya, topped IMDb's weekly list of most popular Indian celebrities, beating Aishwarya Rai, Vijay, Jr NTR, and Shah Rukh Khan.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 28 May 2026 03:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Yudhvir Ahlawat topped IMDb's Indian celebrity popularity list.
  • His role as a manipulated boy in Netflix's Kartavya gained attention.
  • IMDb rankings reflect profile visits, showing public interest in stars.
  • Internet users expressed happiness and praised Ahlawat's performance.

Not many people had heard of Yudhvir Ahlawat a few weeks ago. But that has changed very quickly. The young actor, who plays a 14-year-old in the recently released Netflix film Kartavya, has shot to the top of IMDb's weekly list of the most popular Indian celebrities. This is the same list where you would usually find names like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Vijay sitting comfortably near the top. This week, though, it is Yudhvir's name at number one, and the Internet could not be more thrilled about it.

Supporting Role In Kartavya Put Yudhvir At Number One

Kartavya, starring Saif Ali Khan, dropped on Netflix on May 15. In the film, Saif plays a cop who is assigned to protect a young boy who has been manipulated into carrying out a hit job. That young boy is played by Yudhvir Ahlawat, and his performance is what people have not stopped talking about since the film came out. Critics praised him, audiences connected with him, and that translated directly into a flood of visits to his IMDb profile, which is exactly what pushed him to the top spot this week.

Yudhvir is originally from Haryana and stepped into acting with the 2019 film Saand Ki Aankh. He has also appeared in Love Hostel and the web series Co-Ed. While he looks convincingly young on screen, the actor has previously clarified in interviews that he is not actually a minor.

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IMDb's Weekly Rankings Explained

IMDb puts out a weekly list of the top 30 trending Indian stars globally. The rankings cover actors, directors, writers, and cinematographers, and are based on how many times their profiles are visited by users. The platform draws over 250 million visitors every month from across the world, which makes the list a fairly strong indicator of who is capturing public attention at any given time.

This week, Aishwarya Rai came in at number three, largely because of the attention around her Cannes appearance. Vijay followed at number four, with his recent charge as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister keeping him in the news. Jr NTR was at number 24.

 
 
 
 
 
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Internet Is Rooting For Him

People in the comments section of IMDb India's Instagram post were genuinely happy to see Yudhvir at the top. One user wrote that Yudhvir truly deserves the number one ranking and that he made it on his own. Another compared his performance to some of the most celebrated child acting in Hindi cinema, "Yudhir Ahlawat hands down.....in the same league as Kunal Khemu from Zakhm or Hansraj from Masoom.....I will discount Safari from Taare Zameen Par as that was a very over the top performance"

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Yudhvir Ahlawat and why is he trending?

Yudhvir Ahlawat is a young actor who recently starred in the Netflix film 'Kartavya.' His performance in the film has gained significant attention, propelling him to the top of IMDb's weekly list of popular Indian celebrities.

What role does Yudhvir Ahlawat play in 'Kartavya'?

In 'Kartavya,' Yudhvir Ahlawat plays a 14-year-old boy who has been manipulated into carrying out a hit job. He is protected by a cop played by Saif Ali Khan.

How are IMDb's weekly rankings determined?

IMDb's weekly rankings for Indian stars are based on the number of profile visits users make. This list reflects which celebrities are currently capturing the public's attention.

Has Yudhvir Ahlawat acted before 'Kartavya'?

Yes, Yudhvir Ahlawat's acting career began with the 2019 film 'Saand Ki Aankh.' He has also appeared in 'Love Hostel' and the web series 'Co-Ed.'

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 28 May 2026 03:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Yudhvir Ahlawat Yudhvir Ahlawat Kartavya Yudhvir Ahlawat Most Popular Yudhvir Ahlawat Indian Celebrity
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