Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Yudhvir Ahlawat topped IMDb's Indian celebrity popularity list.

His role as a manipulated boy in Netflix's Kartavya gained attention.

IMDb rankings reflect profile visits, showing public interest in stars.

Internet users expressed happiness and praised Ahlawat's performance.

Not many people had heard of Yudhvir Ahlawat a few weeks ago. But that has changed very quickly. The young actor, who plays a 14-year-old in the recently released Netflix film Kartavya, has shot to the top of IMDb's weekly list of the most popular Indian celebrities. This is the same list where you would usually find names like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Vijay sitting comfortably near the top. This week, though, it is Yudhvir's name at number one, and the Internet could not be more thrilled about it.

Supporting Role In Kartavya Put Yudhvir At Number One

Kartavya, starring Saif Ali Khan, dropped on Netflix on May 15. In the film, Saif plays a cop who is assigned to protect a young boy who has been manipulated into carrying out a hit job. That young boy is played by Yudhvir Ahlawat, and his performance is what people have not stopped talking about since the film came out. Critics praised him, audiences connected with him, and that translated directly into a flood of visits to his IMDb profile, which is exactly what pushed him to the top spot this week.

Yudhvir is originally from Haryana and stepped into acting with the 2019 film Saand Ki Aankh. He has also appeared in Love Hostel and the web series Co-Ed. While he looks convincingly young on screen, the actor has previously clarified in interviews that he is not actually a minor.

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IMDb's Weekly Rankings Explained

IMDb puts out a weekly list of the top 30 trending Indian stars globally. The rankings cover actors, directors, writers, and cinematographers, and are based on how many times their profiles are visited by users. The platform draws over 250 million visitors every month from across the world, which makes the list a fairly strong indicator of who is capturing public attention at any given time.

This week, Aishwarya Rai came in at number three, largely because of the attention around her Cannes appearance. Vijay followed at number four, with his recent charge as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister keeping him in the news. Jr NTR was at number 24.

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Internet Is Rooting For Him

People in the comments section of IMDb India's Instagram post were genuinely happy to see Yudhvir at the top. One user wrote that Yudhvir truly deserves the number one ranking and that he made it on his own. Another compared his performance to some of the most celebrated child acting in Hindi cinema, "Yudhir Ahlawat hands down.....in the same league as Kunal Khemu from Zakhm or Hansraj from Masoom.....I will discount Safari from Taare Zameen Par as that was a very over the top performance"