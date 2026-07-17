7 Months Pregnant, Deepika Padukone Goes Full Action Mode For Allu Arjun’s ‘Raaka’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Deepika's commitment to film praised by team for professionalism.

Deepika Padukone is all set to welcome her second child soon, but that has not slowed down her professional commitments. The actress is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Raaka during her third trimester and has reportedly been filming challenging action sequences as well. From Bollywood to Hollywood, several actresses today continue to pursue their careers during pregnancy, balancing personal milestones with professional responsibilities.

While Anne Hathaway recently made headlines for confidently walking the red carpet in high heels during her second trimester, Deepika Padukone is winning appreciation for continuing her film commitments while expecting her baby.

Deepika Continues Filming Despite Pregnancy Challenges

According to a recent report by Variety India, Deepika has been shooting for Raaka consistently and remains fully committed to completing the project on schedule. Despite advocating for an eight-hour work shift and maintaining a healthy work-life balance, the actress has been giving her best to meet the film's demanding requirements before going on maternity leave.

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Reports suggest that Deepika has been working night shifts and filming physically demanding action sequences during her seventh month of pregnancy. She is said to be focused on wrapping up her portions before taking a break, successfully managing the high-intensity demands of the project.

A member of the film's team praised Deepika's dedication, saying that she had made up her mind to complete the film before her maternity break. While some action sequences were extremely challenging and exhausting, the actress managed to complete them successfully. The team also highlighted how inspiring it has been to watch her commitment on set, especially while balancing her responsibilities as a mother to her young daughter at home.

When Will Raaka Release?

Directed by Atlee, Raaka is a science-fiction fantasy action film featuring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The pan-India project is being mounted on a grand scale, promising spectacular visuals and high-octane action sequences.

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With its ambitious production and star-studded cast, Raaka is already being considered one of the most anticipated theatrical releases of 2027.