India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities7 Months Pregnant, Deepika Padukone Goes Full Action Mode For Allu Arjun’s ‘Raaka’

7 Months Pregnant, Deepika Padukone Goes Full Action Mode For Allu Arjun’s ‘Raaka’

Deepika Padukone continues shooting for 'Raka' during her third trimester. She has filmed action sequences while expecting her second child. Like Anne Hathaway, she is redefining dedication and balancing work with motherhood.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 06:03 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Deepika's commitment to film praised by team for professionalism.

Deepika Padukone is all set to welcome her second child soon, but that has not slowed down her professional commitments. The actress is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Raaka during her third trimester and has reportedly been filming challenging action sequences as well. From Bollywood to Hollywood, several actresses today continue to pursue their careers during pregnancy, balancing personal milestones with professional responsibilities.

While Anne Hathaway recently made headlines for confidently walking the red carpet in high heels during her second trimester, Deepika Padukone is winning appreciation for continuing her film commitments while expecting her baby.

Deepika Continues Filming Despite Pregnancy Challenges

According to a recent report by Variety India, Deepika has been shooting for Raaka consistently and remains fully committed to completing the project on schedule. Despite advocating for an eight-hour work shift and maintaining a healthy work-life balance, the actress has been giving her best to meet the film's demanding requirements before going on maternity leave.

ALSO READ | 'Yash Is Also Married, Has Children': Toxic Actor Questions Trolls Over Kiara Advani's 'Tabaahi' Song, Calls Out 'Hypocrisy'

Reports suggest that Deepika has been working night shifts and filming physically demanding action sequences during her seventh month of pregnancy. She is said to be focused on wrapping up her portions before taking a break, successfully managing the high-intensity demands of the project.

A member of the film's team praised Deepika's dedication, saying that she had made up her mind to complete the film before her maternity break. While some action sequences were extremely challenging and exhausting, the actress managed to complete them successfully. The team also highlighted how inspiring it has been to watch her commitment on set, especially while balancing her responsibilities as a mother to her young daughter at home.

When Will Raaka Release?

Directed by Atlee, Raaka is a science-fiction fantasy action film featuring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The pan-India project is being mounted on a grand scale, promising spectacular visuals and high-octane action sequences.

ALSO READ | ‘Beating Your Wife Is Legal As Long As No Bones Are Broken’: Ram Gopal Varma Reacts To Shocking Taliban Law

With its ambitious production and star-studded cast, Raaka is already being considered one of the most anticipated theatrical releases of 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is directing the film 'Raka'?

The film 'Raka' is directed by Atlee. It is described as a pan-India science-fiction fantasy action project with spectacular visuals.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 17 Jul 2026 06:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Deepika Padukone Third Trimester Raka
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
7 Months Pregnant, Deepika Padukone Goes Full Action Mode For Allu Arjun’s ‘Raaka’
7 Months Pregnant, Deepika Padukone Goes Full Action Mode For Allu Arjun’s ‘Raaka’
Celebrities
Arjun Bijlani Slams Mouni Roy Dating Rumours, Says 'Not Every Friendship Needs A Romantic Angle'
Arjun Bijlani Slams Mouni Roy Dating Rumours, Says 'Not Every Friendship Needs A Romantic Angle'
Celebrities
'How Many Restrictions Will You Impose?' Archana Puran Singh On Offensive Language In Comedy
'How Many Restrictions Will You Impose?' Archana Puran Singh On Offensive Language In Comedy
Celebrities
Urvashi Rautela’s Wimbledon 2026 Video With Tom Hiddleston Goes Viral, Users Call It 'Multiverse Of Madness'
Urvashi Rautela’s Wimbledon 2026 Video With Tom Hiddleston Goes Viral, Users Call It 'Multiverse Of Madness'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Aamir Khan Clarifies 3 Idiots Link With Sonam Wangchuk Amid Social Media Debate
Gujarat ATS Action: Five Jaish-Linked Suspects Arrested Over Alleged Terror Plot
PM Modi Jind Roadshow: Prime Minister Flags Off India’s First Hydrogen Train in Haryana
UP Politics: CM Yogi Targets SP-Congress in Shamli, Appeals for Discipline During Kanwar Yatra
Nitin Gadkari EXCLUSIVE: E20 Petrol Reduces Mileage? Gadkari Explains Engine Damage & Ethanol Facts
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget