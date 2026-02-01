Border 2 is showing strong momentum on its tenth day, with audiences continuing to flock to theatres. The film is expected to get closer to the Rs 300 crore milestone.
Border 2 Box Office Day 10: Sunny Deol Film Inches Closer To ₹300 Crore After Strong Sunday Shows
Border 2 continues its strong box office run on Day 10, earning ₹20.47 crore by Sunday evening and moving closer to the ₹300 crore club amid heavy theatre occupancy.
Sunny Deol’s Border 2 is witnessing a massive turnout in theatres on Sunday, taking full advantage of the holiday. The film is performing strongly at the box office on its tenth day since release, with audiences continuing to flock to cinemas across the country.
After completing nine days in theatres, Border 2 had already collected a net Rs 252 crore in India. On Sunday, its earnings showed further momentum, pushing the film closer to the Rs 300 crore milestone.
Border 2 Box Office Collection So Far
Border 2 was released in theatres on January 23 and opened to an impressive start. The film earned Rs 30 crore on its fiRs t day, followed by Rs 36.5 crore on Saturday and Rs 54.5 crore on Sunday. The strong trend continued with Rs 59 crore on the fourth day.
In the days that followed, the film collected Rs 20 crore on Day 5, Rs 13 crore on Day 6, Rs 11.25 crore on Day 7, Rs 10.75 crore on Day 8, and Rs 17.75 crore on Day 9. With this, the total India collection after nine days stood at Rs 252.75 crore.
Border 2 Day 10 Collection Update
According to Sacnilk data, Border 2 earned Rs 20.47 crore by 8 pm on Sunday. With this, the film’s total India collection had reached Rs 273.22 crore by Sunday evening.
Day-Wise Box Office Collection
- Day 1: Rs 30 Crore
- Day 2: Rs 36.5 Crore
- Day 3: Rs 54.5 Crore
- Day 4: Rs 59 Crore
- Day 5: Rs 20 Crore
- Day 6: Rs 13 Crore
- Day 7: Rs 11.25 Crore
- Day 8: Rs 10.75 Crore
- Day 9: Rs 17.75 Crore
- Day 10: Rs 20.47 Crore (till 8 pm)
Total Collection: Rs 272.22 crore
Theatre Occupancy On Day 10
The film is drawing large crowds on Sunday. As per Sacnilk, Border 2 recorded 18.28% occupancy in morning shows, indicating strong footfall that is expected to rise through the day.
Border 2 Poise For Rs 300 Crore Club Entry
The makers also shared a box office update on social media. T-Series, through a graphic post, stated that the film has earned around Rs 277 crore in India so far, with approximately Rs 20 crore collected on Saturday.
