BMC Blacklists Dhurandhar’s Production House Over Repeated Safety Violations: Report

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken strict action against the production house behind Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar. Aditya Dhar’s B62 Studios has reportedly been blacklisted from seeking any future filming permissions within Mumbai for the upcoming sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The action was taken after what officials described as repeated violations of safety guidelines, according to The Indian Express.

BMC Blacklists Dhurandhar’s Production House

Along with B62 Studios, two people - Komal Pokhriyal and Nasir Khan - have also been banned from submitting applications for filming permissions through the Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation Limited’s official platform.

“Having received the clearances, the three applicants - Komal Pokhriyal, Nasir Khan and B62 production house - can no longer apply for shoot permissions with the Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development CL website,” The Indian Express quoted a BMC official as saying.

The official further said notices will be issued to all three on Tuesday, formally informing them about the action. Copies of the notices will also be forwarded to the Maharashtra Film Cell and the head of the BMC’s Business Cell.

Repeated Violations Invited BMC Action

According to civic officials, the trouble began during a shoot scheduled for February 7 and 8 in the city’s heritage A Ward. Despite explicit prohibitions against using crackers and flammable materials, the film set reportedly “completely violated” the police department’s terms and conditions.

The situation escalated during another shoot on February 14. Despite giving written assurances that no hazardous materials would be used, Mumbai Police received complaints about lit torches (mashals) being used in the heritage Fort area at 12:45 am.

The BMC official, per the outlet, added, “After receiving the complaint again after 15 minutes, the officials from Mumbai police arrived on the site, and the five torches (Mashals) lit during the shoot were seized by the police. It was also ensured that no flammable object was used during the course of the shoot till 4 am.”

The Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC) of Zone I approved the proposal for permanent blacklisting on Monday. Beyond the ban, the BMC has moved to impose a Rs 1 lakh fine for unauthorised filming on a building terrace and the unapproved use of two generator vans. The Rs 25,000 security deposit submitted by the production will also be officially seized, the report added.

A senior BMC official noted that the violations were considered “serious”, noting they could have endangered the safety of local residents. While the production had previously suggested that any visuals involving fire would be created using VFX, the actual use of open flames on-site led to the final breakdown in trust between the studio and authorities.

Earlier, Mumbai Police had also registered a case against the film’s location manager for allegedly flying a drone without proper permission in the high-security Fort area of South Mumbai. An FIR was filed on February 1 at MRA Marg Police Station against Rinku Rajpal Valmiki under Section 223 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), for allegedly violating official orders.

About Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar became a monumental success following its theatrical release on December 5, 2025. The spy action thriller stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Set in Pakistan’s Lyari, the film shows real-world events like the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the Parliament attack, and the Kandahar hijacking. The film has collected over Rs 1,300 crore worldwide, with over ₹800 crore from the Indian market alone.

The franchise is set to return with its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, on March 19, 2026. This second instalment is positioned for one of the biggest box-office showdowns of the year, clashing with Yash’s pan-India project, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. Directed by Geethu Mohandas and co-written by Yash, Toxic boasts a stellar lineup including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria. With both films vying for dominance during the lucrative Eid window, the industry is closely watching this battle between two cinematic heavyweights.