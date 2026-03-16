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HomeSportsCricketRohit Sharma Fans Furious As BCCI 'Rewrites History' At NAMAN Awards

Rohit Sharma Fans Furious As BCCI 'Rewrites History' At NAMAN Awards

Under captaincy of Rohit Sharma, India clinched the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title after beating New Zealand national cricket team in the final.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 10:42 AM (IST)

A major controversy erupted during the annual BCCI Awards ceremony when a digital graphic mistakenly credited Shubman Gill as the captain of the Indian team for 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. The error has triggered a massive backlash from fans of Rohit Sharma, who led India to the final of the prestigious tournament.

The incident occurred during a segment celebrating India's recent international achievements, where a slide featuring Champions Trophy runner-up squad listed Gill as the skipper instead of Rohit.

Under captaincy of Rohit Sharma, India clinched the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title after beating New Zealand national cricket team in the final. However, a graphic shown during the broadcast mistakenly identified Shubman Gill as the "winning captain, Champions Trophy 2025."

Social Media Outrage

The blunder did not go unnoticed by "Hitman" fans, who quickly took to social media to express their disappointment and anger. Fans accused the board of being "disrespectful" toward Rohit Sharma, who remains the active captain across formats.

The "Rewriting History" Allegation: The hashtag #DontRewriteHistory began trending on X (formerly Twitter), with users pointing out that while Gill is seen as a future leader, erasing Rohit's current role is unacceptable.

Source of Confusion

Shubman Gill has been groomed as a deputy and led the Indian side during tour of Zimbabwe, but Rohit Sharma was the undisputed captain throughout the 2025 Champions Trophy campaign.

Technical Oversight: Insiders suggest the error was likely a clerical or "copy-paste" mistake by the event's production team. As of now, BCCI has not issued an official apology, though the controversial graphic was reportedly edited out of the delayed broadcast and social media highlights.

BCCI Naman Awards 2026 - Highlights 

The BCCI Naman Awards 2026, held in New Delhi on March 15, celebrated a historic year for Indian cricket. Shubman Gill and Smriti Mandhana secured the top honors as Men’s and Women’s International Cricketers of the Year.

Key Highlights:

Lifetime Achievement: Rahul Dravid, Roger Binny, and Mithali Raj received the prestigious Col. C.K. Nayudu Award.

Team Felicitations: BCCI honored all five recent ICC trophy-winning Indian squads.

Rising Stars: Harshit Rana and N Sree Charani were recognized for their standout international debuts.

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Published at : 16 Mar 2026 10:42 AM (IST)
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BCCI Shubman Gill ROHIT SHARMA Naman Awards
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