Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Says Pranit More ‘Bajaoed Me Left, Right And Center’ On Stage

HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Says Pranit More ‘Bajaoed Me Left, Right And Center’ On Stage

Salman Khan spoke about how contestant Pranit More’s standup jokes have been all about him to actress Kajol in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

By : IANS | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 10:05 AM (IST)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan spoke about how contestant Pranit More’s standup jokes have been all about him to actress Kajol in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

On September 21, Kajol and actor Jisshu Sengupta appeared on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss to promote their latest project “The Trial” Season 2. During the show, Kajol asked Salman if they could see the contestants, without them knowing they were watching them.

The video footage of the house gets on and the camera first pans to Tanya Mittal. Salman talks about her business of sarees and the actress hilariously says she wants her tailor’s number.

The camera then pans to Pranit More.

Talking about Pranit, Salman tells Kajol and Jisshu: “This guy is Pranit. He’s a standup comedian. He’s bajaoed me left right and center. Inke saare jokes mere pe hote hai (all his jokes are about me). Inka ghar mere pe chal raha hai (His home is running because of me). That’s why I said "karne do”.”

Last week’s contestants who were nominated for evictions include Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali or Pranit More.

On the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Nehal Chudasama was declared to be ousted from the show. However, she is not evicted as she has been sent to the secret room from where she will be keeping an eye on all the contestants.

No nominated contestant was shown the exit door on Weekend Ka Vaar.

Contestants who are currently locked inside the 'Bigg Boss' house are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

Bigg Boss is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Since its premiere on November 3, 2006, the show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

The first season was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty in the second season and Amitabh Bachchan in the third. Farah Khan led the Halla Bol season, while Sanjay Dutt co-hosted the fifth season with Salman Khan. Since season 4, Salman Khan has taken the helm as the show's primary host.

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Sep 2025 10:04 AM (IST)
Salman Khan
