Who Is Colonel Santosh Babu? The Real Galwan War Hero Behind Salman Khan’s Battle Of Galwan

Salman Khan’s upcoming film Battle of Galwan steps beyond conventional war cinema to honour the real-life bravery of Indian soldiers who faced one of the most intense border confrontations in recent history. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film revisits the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, blending patriotism with human emotion. With its first song Maatrubhumi releasing around Republic Day, the film has already struck a chord, setting the tone for a story rooted in sacrifice, duty, and resilience.

The Real-Life Hero Behind Salman Khan’s Character

Salman Khan’s role in Battle of Galwan is inspired by Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, MVC, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment during the Galwan Valley deployment in eastern Ladakh. Tasked with setting up an observation post under Operation Snow Leopard, Colonel Babu emerged as a central figure during the tense standoff.

On the night of June 15, 2020, Indian and Chinese troops clashed in extreme conditions without the use of firearms, adhering to existing border agreements. What followed was brutal close-quarters combat. Colonel Babu led from the front, engaging in fierce hand-to-hand fighting. He sustained critical injuries during the confrontation and fell into freezing waters, ultimately losing his life. He was later posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra, India’s second-highest wartime gallantry honour, by former President Ram Nath Kovind.

From Page To Screen: Inspiration Behind The Script

The narrative of Battle of Galwan draws from India’s Most Fearless 3 by Rahul Singh and Shiv Aroor. The book documents ten accounts of battlefield courage, described as stories of “extraordinary courage and fearlessness, providing glimpses of the heroism Indian soldiers have displayed in unthinkably hostile conditions and under grave provocation.” These real incidents form the emotional and factual backbone of the film’s storyline.

The Galwan Valley Clash

The Galwan Valley conflict remains a defining moment in modern Indian military history. In June 2020, tensions escalated sharply along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) due to disputes over infrastructure development and territorial claims. Indian soldiers were engaged in disengagement talks when the confrontation erupted.

With firearms prohibited, troops fought using improvised weapons amid freezing temperatures and high-altitude terrain. India confirmed the loss of 20 soldiers, while China acknowledged four casualties. Despite several rounds of diplomatic and military negotiations afterward, the broader border dispute remains unresolved.

Who Was Colonel Santosh Babu?

Born on February 13, 1983, in Suryapet, Telangana, Colonel Santosh Babu trained at the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy before being commissioned in 2004. His service record included counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir, a United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and multiple challenging operational postings.

He assumed command of the 16 Bihar Regiment in December 2019, just months before tensions flared in Ladakh. At 37, his leadership during the Galwan clash cemented his legacy as one of the most respected officers of his generation.

Not A Biopic, But A Human Story

While the film draws inspiration from real events, it does not claim to be a biographical retelling. A source close to the production clarified, “Salman Khan’s Galwan is not a biopic on Colonel Santosh Babu. The film is based on the true events of the Galwan Valley clash. Known for conveying strong messages of humanity through his films, Salman Khan is expected to present a powerful human angle in the film’s climax.”

Release Details And What Lies Ahead

Produced by Salma Khan under the Salman Khan Films banner, Battle of Galwan stars Chitrangda Singh alongside Salman Khan and features a large ensemble cast. The war drama is slated for a theatrical release on April 17, positioning it as one of the most anticipated patriotic films of the year.