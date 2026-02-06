Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainment‘Barking Has Started’: Prakash Raj Slams Kangana Ranaut For Her Remarks On AR Rahman

'Barking Has Started': Prakash Raj Slams Kangana Ranaut For Her Remarks On AR Rahman

Prakash Raj, speaking at the Kerala Literature Festival, criticised Kangana Ranaut for targeting AR Rahman after the musician suggested he may be getting fewer opportunities due to communal reasons.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 06 Feb 2026 04:36 PM (IST)
Actor and Director Prakash Raj has criticised actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut for her remarks about the Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman. Raj made these comments while speaking at the Kerala Literature Festival, during a session titled “Criminalising Dissent! Who Gets Locked Up for Speaking Out?” He referred to the backlash Rahman faced as an example of how public discourse is being shaped.

‘Barking Has Started’: Prakash Raj

The 60-year-old said that the “barking” started after AR Rahman spoke about his work opportunities in the film industry. He also took a dig at Kangana Ranaut for targeting Rahman simply because he refused to be a part of her propaganda film. 

“What is happening with AR Rahman? What is the public discourse? Maa Tujhe Salaam, Jai Ho, two Oscars, you rejoiced. He just said… he is not begging for work, for your kind of information. He is beyond that,” said Prakash Raj at an event. 

The director added, “He said, this is the truth. Look at the euphoria which has started. Look at the barking which has started. A director, a lady director, an actress, suddenly, just because he did not work for him, calls him an international, Kangana Ranaut.”

“Calling her film Emergency, a propaganda film, as a classic. And that, he refused to work. Look what is happening around.”

What Has Happened?

AR Rahman, during an interview with the BBC, hinted that he may not be getting enough work in Bollywood for “communal” reasons. Soon after, Ranaut reacted to his comments. 

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she said, “Dear AR Rahman ji, I face so much prejudice and partiality in the film industry because I support a saffron party yet I must say I have not come across a man more prejudiced and hateful than you.”

She further claimed that Rahman refused to meet her regarding her film Emergency. She wrote that she wanted to narrate the film to him, but he declined, and she later learnt he didn’t want to be associated with a “propaganda film”.

“I desperately wanted to narrate my directorial Emergency to you. Forget narration, you even refused to meet me. I was told you don’t want to be part of a propaganda film. Ironically, Emergency was called a masterpiece by all critics. Even opposition party leaders sent me fan leaders appreciating the film for its balanced and compassionate approach but you are blinded by your hate. I feel sorry for you, Emergency.”

After facing the backlash left, right and centre, Rahman issued a video statement. He said, “Music has always been my way of connecting, celebrating and honouring our culture. India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood. But my purpose has always been to uplift, honour and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain, and I hope my sincerity is felt.”

“I feel blessed to be Indian, which enables me to create a space which always allows freedom of expression and celebrates multicultural voices. From nurturing Jhalaa, presented at the WAVES summit in front of the honourable Prime Minister and Rooh-e-Noor, to collaborating with the young Naga musicians, to creating a string orchestra, to mentoring the Sunshine orchestra, also building Secret Mountain, India’s first multicultural virtual band and the honour of scoring Ramayana, alongside Hans Zimmer. Each journey has strengthened my purpose,” he added. 

He further said that he is “grateful” to India and remains “committed to creating music that honours the past”. 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Prakash Raj criticize Kangana Ranaut?

Prakash Raj criticized Kangana Ranaut for targeting AR Rahman after he spoke about potential work difficulties in Bollywood. Raj suggested Ranaut targeted Rahman because he refused to be involved in her film.

What did AR Rahman say about his work opportunities?

AR Rahman hinted in an interview that he might not be getting enough work in Bollywood for 'communal' reasons. He later clarified his intentions, stating his music aims to honor Indian culture and express freedom of expression.

What was Kangana Ranaut's reaction to AR Rahman's comments?

Kangana Ranaut accused AR Rahman of being prejudiced and hateful. She claimed he refused to meet her for her film 'Emergency,' allegedly because he didn't want to be associated with a 'propaganda film.'

How did AR Rahman respond to the backlash?

AR Rahman issued a video statement emphasizing his music's purpose is to connect with and honor Indian culture. He expressed his gratitude for India and its freedom of expression, reiterating his commitment to his craft.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 06 Feb 2026 04:36 PM (IST)
AR Rahman Prakash Raj KANGANA RANAUT
