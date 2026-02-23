BAFTA Awards 2026: Full Winners’ List From London’s Star-Studded Ceremony

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA 2026) lit up London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, with Alan Cumming bringing his signature energy as host. The evening was a celebration of cinema at its finest, honouring both blockbuster hits and groundbreaking independent films.

Leading the nominations, Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another received 14 nods, followed closely by Ryan Coogler’s Sinners with 13. Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet and Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme earned 11 nominations each, making for a highly competitive race that kept audiences on edge.

In a historic milestone, Hamnet became the most-nominated film directed by a woman in BAFTA history, while Sinners set a record as the most-nominated film by a Black director. BAFTA Chair Sara Putt opened the ceremony by praising the nominees, noting that their work provides “windows into other worlds and sometimes, yes, a respite from this one,” adding that their brilliance came with “no algorithms involved.”

ALSO READ: BAFTA Awards 2026: India’s Boong Makes History Winning Best Children’s And Family Film

Major Winners Of The Night

One Battle After Another takes home the Best Film BAFTA 👏 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/ahNXNBdtA8 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 22, 2026

Best Film: One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner, Sara Murphy

One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner, Sara Murphy Leading Actress: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet Leading Actor: Robert Aramayo, I Swear

Robert Aramayo, I Swear Director: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another Outstanding British Film: Hamnet - Chloé Zhao, Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Spielberg, Sam Mendes, Maggie O’Farrell

Hamnet - Chloé Zhao, Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Spielberg, Sam Mendes, Maggie O’Farrell Children’s & Family Film: Boong - Lakshmipriya Devi, Ritesh Sidhwani

Boong - Lakshmipriya Devi, Ritesh Sidhwani Supporting Actress: Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners Supporting Actor: Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another Animated Film: Zootropolis 2

Zootropolis 2 Special Visual Effects: Avatar: Fire and Ash

Some notable surprises included Robert Aramayo winning Best Actor for I Swear and Wunmi Mosaku taking home Best Supporting Actress for Sinners, overcoming pre-ceremony predictions favouring other contenders.

Spotlight On Key Wins

Lakshmipriya Devi accepts the #EEBAFTAs Children’s and Family Film award for Boong 💫 🗻 pic.twitter.com/TFBnBmDVSx — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 22, 2026

One Battle After Another emerged as the night’s frontrunner, walking away with Best Film, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, and Editing. Meanwhile, Boong made history by winning Best Children’s and Family Film, marking a landmark moment for Indian cinema on the global stage.

Sinners star Wunmi Mosaku accepts the award for Supporting Actress 🏆✨ #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/j7hVCiEC93 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 22, 2026

Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet impressed with Outstanding British Film recognition, while Sinners claimed awards for Original Screenplay, Original Score, and Supporting Actress, showcasing the diversity and depth of storytelling celebrated at the BAFTAs.

The EE Rising Star Award, voted by the public, went to Robert Aramayo, cementing his place as one of the most exciting actors of the year.

A Celebration Of Global And British Cinema

(Image Source: Twitter/@RodneyAdmitOne)

From documentaries like Mr. Nobody Against Putin to short films such as This Is Endometriosis and animated gems like Two Black Boys in Paradise, the BAFTAs highlighted a wide spectrum of cinematic talent.

The ceremony also recognised remarkable craftsmanship in technical categories: Frankenstein dominated Make-Up & Hair, Costume Design, and Production Design, while Avatar: Fire and Ash triumphed in Special Visual Effects.