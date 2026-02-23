Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentBAFTA Awards 2026: Full Winners’ List From London’s Star-Studded Ceremony

BAFTA Awards 2026: Full Winners' List From London's Star-Studded Ceremony

See the full list of winners from the 79th BAFTA Awards 2026, including Best Film, Best Actor, and Best Director, with highlights from Boong and other top films.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 23 Feb 2026 09:15 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA 2026) lit up London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, with Alan Cumming bringing his signature energy as host. The evening was a celebration of cinema at its finest, honouring both blockbuster hits and groundbreaking independent films.

Leading the nominations, Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another received 14 nods, followed closely by Ryan Coogler’s Sinners with 13. Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet and Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme earned 11 nominations each, making for a highly competitive race that kept audiences on edge.

In a historic milestone, Hamnet became the most-nominated film directed by a woman in BAFTA history, while Sinners set a record as the most-nominated film by a Black director. BAFTA Chair Sara Putt opened the ceremony by praising the nominees, noting that their work provides “windows into other worlds and sometimes, yes, a respite from this one,” adding that their brilliance came with “no algorithms involved.”

ALSO READ: BAFTA Awards 2026: India’s Boong Makes History Winning Best Children’s And Family Film

Major Winners Of The Night

  • Best Film: One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner, Sara Murphy
  • Leading Actress: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
  • Leading Actor: Robert Aramayo, I Swear
  • Director: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
  • Outstanding British Film: Hamnet - Chloé Zhao, Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Spielberg, Sam Mendes, Maggie O’Farrell
  • Children’s & Family Film: Boong - Lakshmipriya Devi, Ritesh Sidhwani
  • Supporting Actress: Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
  • Supporting Actor: Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
  • Animated Film: Zootropolis 2
  • Special Visual Effects: Avatar: Fire and Ash

Some notable surprises included Robert Aramayo winning Best Actor for I Swear and Wunmi Mosaku taking home Best Supporting Actress for Sinners, overcoming pre-ceremony predictions favouring other contenders.

Spotlight On Key Wins

One Battle After Another emerged as the night’s frontrunner, walking away with Best Film, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, and Editing. Meanwhile, Boong made history by winning Best Children’s and Family Film, marking a landmark moment for Indian cinema on the global stage.

Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet impressed with Outstanding British Film recognition, while Sinners claimed awards for Original Screenplay, Original Score, and Supporting Actress, showcasing the diversity and depth of storytelling celebrated at the BAFTAs.

The EE Rising Star Award, voted by the public, went to Robert Aramayo, cementing his place as one of the most exciting actors of the year.

A Celebration Of Global And British Cinema

(Image Source: Twitter/@RodneyAdmitOne)
(Image Source: Twitter/@RodneyAdmitOne)

From documentaries like Mr. Nobody Against Putin to short films such as This Is Endometriosis and animated gems like Two Black Boys in Paradise, the BAFTAs highlighted a wide spectrum of cinematic talent.

The ceremony also recognised remarkable craftsmanship in technical categories: Frankenstein dominated Make-Up & Hair, Costume Design, and Production Design, while Avatar: Fire and Ash triumphed in Special Visual Effects.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where were the 79th British Academy Film Awards held?

The 79th British Academy Film Awards were held at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday.

What film received the most nominations at the BAFTA 2026 awards?

One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, led the nominations with 14 nods.

Which film made history by becoming the most-nominated film directed by a woman?

Hamnet, directed by Chloé Zhao, set a historic milestone by becoming the most-nominated film directed by a woman in BAFTA history.

Who hosted the 79th British Academy Film Awards?

Alan Cumming hosted the 79th British Academy Film Awards, bringing his signature energy to the event.

What notable achievement did the film Boong accomplish at the BAFTAs?

Boong made history by winning the Best Children's & Family Film award, marking a significant moment for Indian cinema.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 23 Feb 2026 09:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
BAFTA Awards ENtertainment News One Battle After Another BAFTA 2026 Boong
