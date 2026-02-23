BAFTA Awards 2026: India’s Boong Makes History Winning Best Children’s And Family Film

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







India has reason to celebrate as the Manipuri-language film Boong creates history at the 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA 2026). The film, directed by Lakshmipriya Devi and produced by a powerhouse team including Farhan Akhtar, Vikesh Bhutani, Alan McAlex, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Shujaat Saudagar, became the first Indian film ever to clinch the Best Children’s and Family Film award.

The prestigious ceremony unfolded at London’s Royal Festival Hall, where Boong competed against acclaimed international films like Zootopia 2, Lilo & Stitch, and Arco.

Boong’s Historic BAFTA Win

The moment of triumph was marked by an emotional acceptance speech from Lakshmipriya Devi. She reflected on the journey, saying,

"To walk up till here felt like the last few steps to reach a summit of a mountain we never knew we were climbing in the first place."

Addressing global audiences, she also shared a heartfelt message about peace:

"Just want to use this opportunity to say that we pray for peace to return to Manipur. We pray that all the internally displaced children, including the child actors in the film, regain their joy, their innocence, and their dream once again."

She concluded with a note on humanity and forgiveness:

"We pray that no conflict is ever formidable enough to destroy the one super power that all of us have as human beings, that is forgiveness. So thank you, BAFTA, for giving us not only an award, but this stage to express our hope."

Farhan Akhtar was present at the ceremony to celebrate this landmark achievement, alongside the talented cast including Gugun Kipgen and Bala Hijam.

About Boong: A Story Of Innocence And Hope

Boong tells the touching tale of a young boy from Manipur who dreams of surprising his mother with the most special gift—bringing his missing father home. His innocent quest leads to unexpected discoveries, ultimately transforming his life and bringing a new beginning.

The film first premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival in the Discovery section and went on to grace major global events such as the Warsaw International Film Festival 2024, MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024, International Film Festival of India, and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025.