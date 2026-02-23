Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BAFTA Awards 2026: India's Boong Makes History Winning Best Children's And Family Film

India celebrates as Boong, the Manipuri-language film, wins the Best Children’s and Family Film at BAFTA 2026. Directed by Lakshmipriya Devi and produced by Farhan Akhtar, the film makes history.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 23 Feb 2026 08:51 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India has reason to celebrate as the Manipuri-language film Boong creates history at the 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA 2026). The film, directed by Lakshmipriya Devi and produced by a powerhouse team including Farhan Akhtar, Vikesh Bhutani, Alan McAlex, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Shujaat Saudagar, became the first Indian film ever to clinch the Best Children’s and Family Film award.

The prestigious ceremony unfolded at London’s Royal Festival Hall, where Boong competed against acclaimed international films like Zootopia 2, Lilo & Stitch, and Arco.

Boong’s Historic BAFTA Win

The moment of triumph was marked by an emotional acceptance speech from Lakshmipriya Devi. She reflected on the journey, saying,

"To walk up till here felt like the last few steps to reach a summit of a mountain we never knew we were climbing in the first place."

Addressing global audiences, she also shared a heartfelt message about peace:

"Just want to use this opportunity to say that we pray for peace to return to Manipur. We pray that all the internally displaced children, including the child actors in the film, regain their joy, their innocence, and their dream once again."

She concluded with a note on humanity and forgiveness:

"We pray that no conflict is ever formidable enough to destroy the one super power that all of us have as human beings, that is forgiveness. So thank you, BAFTA, for giving us not only an award, but this stage to express our hope."

Farhan Akhtar was present at the ceremony to celebrate this landmark achievement, alongside the talented cast including Gugun Kipgen and Bala Hijam.

Boong tells the touching tale of a young boy from Manipur who dreams of surprising his mother with the most special gift—bringing his missing father home. His innocent quest leads to unexpected discoveries, ultimately transforming his life and bringing a new beginning.

The film first premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival in the Discovery section and went on to grace major global events such as the Warsaw International Film Festival 2024, MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024, International Film Festival of India, and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025.

Frequently Asked Questions

What award did the film Boong win at the 79th BAFTA Awards?

Boong won the Best Children's and Family Film award at the 79th BAFTA Awards, making history as the first Indian film to do so.

Who directed the BAFTA-winning film Boong?

The film Boong was directed by Lakshmipriya Devi.

What is the story of Boong about?

Boong tells the story of a young boy from Manipur who dreams of surprising his mother by bringing his missing father home.

Where did Boong premiere before its BAFTA win?

Boong first premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival and was also screened at several other major global film events.

Published at : 23 Feb 2026 08:51 AM (IST)
Farhan Akhtar BAFTA 2026 Boong Film
