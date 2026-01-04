Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainment‘I Am Here To Rule’: Ayesha Khan Overwhelmed As Dhurandhar Song ‘Shararat’ Crosses 100 Million Views

Ayesha Khan reacts emotionally as Dhurandhar chartbuster Shararat crosses 100 million views. The actress calls the moment surreal and thanks fans for their love.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 04:49 PM (IST)
The nationwide phenomenon Dhurandhar continues its unstoppable run in 2025, not just at the box office but also across digital platforms. As the film cements its status as the year’s biggest blockbuster, its dance number ‘Shararat’ has now crossed the monumental 100 million views on YouTube, and actress Ayesha Khan is taking it all in with heartfelt gratitude.

Marking the milestone, Ayesha shared a deeply personal moment on Instagram: a video of herself sitting inside a packed cinema hall, smiling as the song played on the big screen. The scene captured both pride and disbelief, the kind of moment artists dream about.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh-Starrer 'Dhurandhar' Creates History As First Hindi Film To Cross Rs 800 Crore In India

Alongside the video, the actress penned an emotional note, writing, “100 million views!!! Watching myself on the big screen in a theatre fully packed with audience was a surreal experience indeed. The amount of love I have received for Shararat has been overwhelming. Thank you @castingchhabra for giving me shararat!! Keep changing lives!! You are GOD SENT! And thank you @adityadharfilms for trusting me!! What a visionary man.”

Her words reflect the intense journey behind the spotlight, one built on trust, opportunity and perseverance.

‘I Am Here To Rule’: Ayesha’s Promise To Her Audience

Ayesha followed up with a powerful message that resonated strongly with fans:

“I promise my audience I am here to rule, and nothing can stop me, and this doesn’t come out of arrogance but purely out of the hardwork I put into things I love. I have so much trust in my craft and in the almighty that I know one day I’ll have everything I have prayed for. Blessed to have a family that’s just there to support me no matter what! My spine. My strength. Special thanks to @sarvesh_shashi for being there through thick and thin. @shahabaz__khan__ thank you for existing. I am NOTHING without you. Words can never describe what you mean to me. May 2026 bring amazing things and hard learnt lessons in our lives. Cause what is AYESHA KHAN without a little bit of drama.”

The note struck a balance between ambition, gratitude and vulnerability, the emotional cocktail that keeps audiences invested.

About ‘Shararat’ And The Phenomenon Called Dhurandhar

Set against an extravagant wedding backdrop, ‘Shararat’ features Ayesha Khan and Krystle D’Souza as glamorous wedding performers at a lavish Karachi celebration. The chart-topping track is composed by Sashwat Sachdev, sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Jasmine Sandlas, and choreographed by Vijay Ganguly.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar, led by Ranveer Singh and featuring Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt, has emerged as India’s highest-grossing film of 2025, solidifying its place in modern Bollywood history.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 04 Jan 2026 04:49 PM (IST)
Ayesha Khan Ranveer SIngh ENtertainment News Dhurandhar Shararat Song
