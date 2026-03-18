When Is Eid In India? Saudi Arabia Confirms Date, Final Call Pending

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Saudi Arabia has announced that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Friday, March 20 after the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted on Wednesday, according to media reports. The moon sighting marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and determines the date of Eid celebrations. Authorities confirmed that the crescent was not visible anywhere in the country, meaning Ramadan will complete 30 days this year. Other countries in the region have reported different sightings, while India is yet to make an official announcement and will decide the date based on local moon visibility.

Moon Not Sighted In Saudi Arabia

Authorities in Saudi Arabia said the Shawwal crescent moon was not seen on the evening of March 18 despite organised observations at multiple locations. According to Gulf News, a team of observers gathered at the Hawtat Sudair Observatory near Riyadh to track the moon, but no confirmed sighting was reported.

With the crescent not visible, Ramadan will complete the full 30 days in the kingdom, and Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed on March 20. The sighting of the Shawwal moon traditionally signals the end of fasting and the beginning of Eid celebrations the following day.

Saudi Arabia’s announcement is closely watched by many countries, as several nations follow the kingdom’s moon-sighting decision to determine their own festival dates.

UAE Confirms Crescent Sighting

In contrast, the crescent moon was reported to have been sighted in the United Arab Emirates. According to reports, the Shawwal moon for 1447 AH was photographed from Abu Dhabi by the Khatm Astronomical Observatory, which operates under the International Astronomy Center.

The confirmed sighting means Eid celebrations in the UAE will follow the expected regional calendar, although final announcements are made by local authorities.

India Awaits Final Call

In India, the date of Eid-ul-Fitr will depend on the local sighting of the crescent moon. Traditionally, Eid in India is observed a day after Saudi Arabia, but this can vary depending on visibility conditions.

If the moon is sighted in India on the evening of March 19, Eid may be celebrated on March 20. If the crescent is not visible, Ramadan will complete 30 days on March 20 and Eid is likely to be observed on March 21. Religious authorities are expected to make the final announcement after moon-sighting reports are confirmed.