HomeEntertainmentRanveer Singh-Starrer 'Dhurandhar' Creates History As First Hindi Film To Cross Rs 800 Crore In India

Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Dhurandhar’ becomes the first Hindi film to cross Rs 800 crore in India, setting a historic box office record within a month of release.

By : ANI | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 02:50 PM (IST)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 (ANI): The Ranveer Singh starrer spy-action thriller 'Dhurandhar' has scripted history by becoming the first Hindi film to cross the Rs 800 crore mark in India in terms of net collections.

The film reached this milestone within a month of its release, a feat that, just a month ago, seemed almost unreal for a Hindi film.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared detailed box office figures on social media platform X, highlighting the film's steady and robust earnings since its release.

Take A Look

Since its release, Dhurandhar has been receiving widespread praise from critics, industry insiders, and audiences alike. Joining the list of admirers, actor couple Suriya and Jyotika hailed director Aditya Dhar's latest cinematic venture.

In a post on X, Suriya penned a heartfelt note and praised the "masterpiece." "Thank you @AdityaDharFilms for giving us this masterpiece. #Dhurandhar, what a movie! Completely blown away by your craft... love & respect to you and the whole team," the couple shared.

R Madhavan, who played the powerful character of Indian spymaster Sanyal, also responded to Suriya and Jyotika's review. "Wow, brother, this means the world to me coming from you and Jo. How gracious, large-hearted, and sweet of you. All the love right back at you, brother. Can't wait to see your upcoming films. God bless you both," he wrote.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the biggest Hindi films of 2025, offering a strong close to the year for Bollywood. The film features Ranveer Singh in the lead role, with a powerful ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles.

The film is planned as a two-part franchise, with the sequel scheduled for release during Eid 2026. Given the unprecedented box office success of the first instalment, expectations surrounding the sequel remain high among audiences.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Jan 2026 02:50 PM (IST)
