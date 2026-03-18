Dhurandhar 2 Review: Violence Like Never Before Seen In Indian Cinema

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This is peak cinema, the kind we live for. Aditya Dhar is brilliant, and after S. S. Rajamouli, if there’s one name that deserves to be taken in the same breath, it’s his. From the very first frame, what he delivers is nothing short of remarkable.

The film opens by establishing Ranveer Singh’s character backstory, and what follows is sheer, relentless violence, the kind that arrives in waves and feels unlike anything seen in Indian cinema before. The use of music is another standout. While the album didn’t leave a strong impression on its own, the way those tracks are woven into the narrative here is phenomenal. In fact, there are songs in the film that weren’t even part of the released album, making the experience feel fresh and immersive.

Rakesh Bedi brings much-needed comic relief and genuinely makes you laugh, a reminder of what complete cinema feels like. If you liked Dhurandhar, then Dhurandhar: The Revenge will impress you even more. The interval lands on a powerful high, setting up the second half brilliantly.

There was chatter in the previous part that Akshaye Khanna overshadowed Ranveer Singh, but those doubts fade quickly. His performance is strikingly subtle, with much of the acting conveyed through his eyes. There’s also a major reveal involving 'bade sahab', one that’s best left unspoiled. Chances are, you won’t even recognise the actor.

Review: Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Based on paid previews ahead of its theatrical release on March 19, Dhurandhar: The Revenge emerges as a gripping, high-intensity cinematic experience. Aditya Dhar crafts a film that leans heavily into scale, emotion, and stylised violence, without losing grip on storytelling.

The narrative is anchored by a strong character arc for Ranveer Singh, whose performance balances vulnerability and ferocity. The film’s technical aspects, from background score integration to pacing, elevate it beyond a conventional action drama. The interval block stands out as one of the film’s biggest highlights, delivering both shock value and narrative payoff.

What truly works is the film’s ability to merge mass appeal with craft. The humour, the music, the action, and the performances all come together cohesively.

With its theatrical release slated for March 19, the early response from paid previews suggests that Dhurandhar: The Revenge could resonate strongly with audiences looking for a larger-than-life cinematic experience.