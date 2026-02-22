Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Was Taylor Swift In Jamnagar Wedding? Viral Wedding Video Explained

Was Taylor Swift In Jamnagar Wedding? Viral Wedding Video Explained

A viral video claimed Taylor Swift performed at a Jamnagar wedding. Here’s the truth behind the clip and why fans were misled.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 22 Feb 2026 11:19 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A viral wedding clip from Jamnagar sent social media into a frenzy after many users claimed that global pop star Taylor Swift had secretly performed in India. The footage, reportedly from the wedding of Ahana Raheja and Yash Patel in Gujarat, quickly gained traction, leaving fans stunned and curious.

Was Swift really in Jamnagar? Or was the internet fooled by a convincing lookalike?

Nicki Minaj Targets Gavin Newsom And Wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom In Explosive Political Rant

Did Taylor Swift Actually Perform In Jamnagar?

UMM TAYLOR SWIFT PERFORMED AT AHANA RAHEJAS WEDDING?? She didn’t even perform for ambanis??? Wtf
by u/AdFun9990 in InstaCelebsGossip

The short answer is no.

Despite widespread speculation, Taylor Swift was not in India for the wedding celebrations. The woman seen performing in the viral video is actually Ashley Leechin, a social media influencer widely recognised for her striking resemblance to the singer.

In the circulating clips, Leechin appeared styled in an outfit reminiscent of Swift’s Eras Tour aesthetic, complete with similar bangs and a shimmering silver fringe dress. At one point, she was seen singing and dancing alongside the bride as the newlywed belted out lyrics to Swift’s hit song, “Love Story.” The resemblance was convincing enough to spark global confusion.

How The Rumours Took Off

The speculation began after wedding snippets were reshared across platforms. Fan accounts amplified the claim, suggesting that the ‘Blank Space’ hitmaker had performed at the high-profile event. Within hours, the posts went viral.

However, several users were quick to point out inconsistencies. One comment read, “The Sun reported that Taylor is in London.” Another added, “Damn it looks like her but definitely not her. She's a billionaire already, even if she were to perform she usually does acoustic ones in wedding parties from what I've seen. This is somebody just impersonating her eras tour persona.”

As more people identified Leechin, the rumour gradually lost steam, though not before trending widely.

Internet Reacts: “That’s Ashley”

(Image Source: Reddit/InstaCelebsGossip)
(Image Source: Reddit/InstaCelebsGossip)

On Reddit and other platforms, users swiftly clarified the mix-up.

“That’s Ashley. That’s just Ashley,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “That looks like a lookalike.”

A third user questioned, “That’s ashley but why would they do this.”

Some described the situation as “2nd hand embarassment/cringe,” highlighting how quickly online speculation can spiral.

Taylor Swift’s Engagement

(Image Source: Twitter/@PopBase)
(Image Source: Twitter/@PopBase)

While the Jamnagar rumours made headlines, Swift had already been in the spotlight for personal reasons. On August 26, she announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce through a joint Instagram post.

Sharing images from a floral garden proposal, she captioned the post, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” delighting fans worldwide.

Her engagement ring, a cushion-cut diamond reportedly worth Rs 4.8 crore, was designed by New York-based artist Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry and quickly became a talking point of its own. Reports have also suggested the couple may be planning their wedding at Ocean House in Rhode Island on June 13, 2026, though no official confirmation has been issued.

Taylor Swift did not perform in Jamnagar. The viral clip featured a talented lookalike whose resemblance was strong enough to momentarily convince the internet.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Taylor Swift perform at a wedding in Jamnagar?

No, Taylor Swift did not perform at the Jamnagar wedding. The viral video featured a lookalike, Ashley Leechin, who strongly resembles the singer.

Who is the woman in the viral Jamnagar wedding video?

The woman in the viral video is Ashley Leechin, a social media influencer known for her striking resemblance to Taylor Swift.

Why did people think Taylor Swift was at the wedding?

The lookalike was styled similarly to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour outfits and sang one of her hit songs, leading to widespread confusion and speculation online.

What was Taylor Swift doing around the time of the Jamnagar wedding rumors?

Around the time of the rumors, Taylor Swift announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce and was in the spotlight for personal reasons.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 22 Feb 2026 11:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Taylor Swift Trending News Jamnagar Wedding Taylor Swift India
Opinion
