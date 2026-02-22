Was Taylor Swift In Jamnagar Wedding? Viral Wedding Video Explained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A viral wedding clip from Jamnagar sent social media into a frenzy after many users claimed that global pop star Taylor Swift had secretly performed in India. The footage, reportedly from the wedding of Ahana Raheja and Yash Patel in Gujarat, quickly gained traction, leaving fans stunned and curious.

Was Swift really in Jamnagar? Or was the internet fooled by a convincing lookalike?

Did Taylor Swift Actually Perform In Jamnagar?

The short answer is no.

Despite widespread speculation, Taylor Swift was not in India for the wedding celebrations. The woman seen performing in the viral video is actually Ashley Leechin, a social media influencer widely recognised for her striking resemblance to the singer.

In the circulating clips, Leechin appeared styled in an outfit reminiscent of Swift’s Eras Tour aesthetic, complete with similar bangs and a shimmering silver fringe dress. At one point, she was seen singing and dancing alongside the bride as the newlywed belted out lyrics to Swift’s hit song, “Love Story.” The resemblance was convincing enough to spark global confusion.

How The Rumours Took Off

The speculation began after wedding snippets were reshared across platforms. Fan accounts amplified the claim, suggesting that the ‘Blank Space’ hitmaker had performed at the high-profile event. Within hours, the posts went viral.

However, several users were quick to point out inconsistencies. One comment read, “The Sun reported that Taylor is in London.” Another added, “Damn it looks like her but definitely not her. She's a billionaire already, even if she were to perform she usually does acoustic ones in wedding parties from what I've seen. This is somebody just impersonating her eras tour persona.”

As more people identified Leechin, the rumour gradually lost steam, though not before trending widely.

Internet Reacts: “That’s Ashley”

(Image Source: Reddit/InstaCelebsGossip)

On Reddit and other platforms, users swiftly clarified the mix-up.

“That’s Ashley. That’s just Ashley,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “That looks like a lookalike.”

A third user questioned, “That’s ashley but why would they do this.”

Some described the situation as “2nd hand embarassment/cringe,” highlighting how quickly online speculation can spiral.

Taylor Swift’s Engagement

(Image Source: Twitter/@PopBase)

While the Jamnagar rumours made headlines, Swift had already been in the spotlight for personal reasons. On August 26, she announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce through a joint Instagram post.

Sharing images from a floral garden proposal, she captioned the post, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” delighting fans worldwide.

Her engagement ring, a cushion-cut diamond reportedly worth Rs 4.8 crore, was designed by New York-based artist Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry and quickly became a talking point of its own. Reports have also suggested the couple may be planning their wedding at Ocean House in Rhode Island on June 13, 2026, though no official confirmation has been issued.

Taylor Swift did not perform in Jamnagar. The viral clip featured a talented lookalike whose resemblance was strong enough to momentarily convince the internet.