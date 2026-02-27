Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTaapsee Pannu Says ‘Kuch To Baat Hogi’ As Assi Sparks Debate Despite Modest Box Office

Taapsee Pannu Says ‘Kuch To Baat Hogi’ As Assi Sparks Debate Despite Modest Box Office

Taapsee Pannu addresses Assi’s box office performance and urges audiences to watch the Anubhav Sinha courtroom drama that has sparked intense debate.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 27 Feb 2026 06:21 PM (IST)

When a film stirs conversations, divides opinions, and makes audiences uncomfortable, does its box office total tell the full story? That’s the question Taapsee Pannu seems to be raising as her latest release, Assi, completes its first week in theatres.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the courtroom drama opened to positive reviews on February 20. While its earnings have remained modest, the conversation around it has been anything but quiet.

ALSO READ: Allu Sirish Confirms Wedding Date With Nayanika Reddy, Pre-Wedding Bash At Allu Studios

“Kuch To Baat Hogi”: Taapsee On The Film’s Emotional Impact

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Taking to Instagram, Taapsee reflected on how certain films trigger strong emotional reactions, sometimes admiration, sometimes discomfort. Without shying away from the mixed response, she drew a parallel to her earlier collaboration with Sinha in Thappad, a film that had also ignited debate upon release.

In her video, she said, “One such film came six years ago. Thappad. By the same director, and fortunately, starring me. Another film released a week ago, Assi.”

She went on to add, “Many people took the issue personally, penning beautiful articles and making videos. Shayad kuch to baat hogi. (There must be something to it) If you want to know more about this film that people are feeling so passionately about, watch it and see if it speaks to you, too. This coming weekend, let’s hope you have a little time to watch this film. It might make you uncomfortable, but it’ll surely be memorable.”

Her appeal was simple: watch it, form your own opinion, and talk about it, whether in praise or criticism.

Assi Box Office Collection: Week 1 Report

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha under Benaras Mediaworks and T-Series Films, Assi features Taapsee as an advocate fighting a sexual assault case. The film also stars Kani Kusruti, Revathy and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.

In its opening week, the film earned ₹7.33 crore net in India and ₹11.12 crore gross worldwide. According to Sacnilk, daily collections remained under ₹1 crore on weekdays, with stronger numbers over the opening weekend, ₹1 crore on Friday and ₹1.6 crore each on Saturday and Sunday. The reported seven-day net stands at ₹6.95 crore.

Compared to last month’s courtroom drama Haq, starring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi, which reportedly collected ₹21 crore worldwide in a week, Assi’s performance has been moderate.

Steady Momentum And Audience Response

Despite the numbers, the makers state that the film has maintained steady momentum through the weekdays. A press note claims that women make up 40% of the audience, a notable share for a courtroom drama dealing with sensitive themes.

The real measure of Assi’s impact, however, may not lie solely in ticket sales. It lies in the conversations it sparks, in living rooms, on social media, and across opinion columns.

As Taapsee suggests, perhaps “kuch to baat hogi.” The question now is: will more viewers step into theatres this weekend to find out for themselves?

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 27 Feb 2026 06:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Anubhav Sinha Entertainment Bollywood Taapsee Pannu Assi Film
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Taapsee Pannu Says ‘Kuch To Baat Hogi’ As Assi Sparks Debate Despite Modest Box Office
Taapsee Pannu Says ‘Kuch To Baat Hogi’ As Assi Sparks Debate Despite Modest Box Office
Entertainment
Allu Sirish Confirms Wedding Date With Nayanika Reddy, Pre-Wedding Bash At Allu Studios
Allu Sirish Confirms Wedding Date With Nayanika Reddy, Pre-Wedding Bash At Allu Studios
Entertainment
TVK Chief Vijay’s Wife Sangeeta Files For Divorce In Chengalpattu Court
TVK Chief Vijay’s Wife Sangeeta Files For Divorce In Chengalpattu Court
Entertainment
High Court Clears ‘The Kerala Story 2’ For Release, Sets Aside Interim Order
High Court Clears ‘The Kerala Story 2’ For Release, Sets Aside Interim Order
Advertisement

Videos

Ideas of India Summit 2026: Piyush Goyal Says India’s FTA Strength Rooted in 1.4 Billion People at ABP Summit
Ideas of India 2026: Make in India 2.0 ,Madhur Daga on Competing with the World Stage
Ideas of india 2026: Resilience and Inner Strength Shape Dialogue at Ideas of India 2026
Ideas of India Summit 2026: Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi Says Politics Has Transformed Under PM Modi at Ideas of India Summit
Political Alert: Kejriwal & Sisodia Acquitted, Case Dismissed Before Trial; CBI Officers to Face Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | What’s Happening In Sri Lanka Should Also Concern India
Opinion
Embed widget