Taapsee Pannu Says ‘Kuch To Baat Hogi’ As Assi Sparks Debate Despite Modest Box Office

When a film stirs conversations, divides opinions, and makes audiences uncomfortable, does its box office total tell the full story? That’s the question Taapsee Pannu seems to be raising as her latest release, Assi, completes its first week in theatres.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the courtroom drama opened to positive reviews on February 20. While its earnings have remained modest, the conversation around it has been anything but quiet.

“Kuch To Baat Hogi”: Taapsee On The Film’s Emotional Impact

Taking to Instagram, Taapsee reflected on how certain films trigger strong emotional reactions, sometimes admiration, sometimes discomfort. Without shying away from the mixed response, she drew a parallel to her earlier collaboration with Sinha in Thappad, a film that had also ignited debate upon release.

In her video, she said, “One such film came six years ago. Thappad. By the same director, and fortunately, starring me. Another film released a week ago, Assi.”

She went on to add, “Many people took the issue personally, penning beautiful articles and making videos. Shayad kuch to baat hogi. (There must be something to it) If you want to know more about this film that people are feeling so passionately about, watch it and see if it speaks to you, too. This coming weekend, let’s hope you have a little time to watch this film. It might make you uncomfortable, but it’ll surely be memorable.”

Her appeal was simple: watch it, form your own opinion, and talk about it, whether in praise or criticism.

Assi Box Office Collection: Week 1 Report

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha under Benaras Mediaworks and T-Series Films, Assi features Taapsee as an advocate fighting a sexual assault case. The film also stars Kani Kusruti, Revathy and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.

In its opening week, the film earned ₹7.33 crore net in India and ₹11.12 crore gross worldwide. According to Sacnilk, daily collections remained under ₹1 crore on weekdays, with stronger numbers over the opening weekend, ₹1 crore on Friday and ₹1.6 crore each on Saturday and Sunday. The reported seven-day net stands at ₹6.95 crore.

Compared to last month’s courtroom drama Haq, starring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi, which reportedly collected ₹21 crore worldwide in a week, Assi’s performance has been moderate.

Steady Momentum And Audience Response

Despite the numbers, the makers state that the film has maintained steady momentum through the weekdays. A press note claims that women make up 40% of the audience, a notable share for a courtroom drama dealing with sensitive themes.

The real measure of Assi’s impact, however, may not lie solely in ticket sales. It lies in the conversations it sparks, in living rooms, on social media, and across opinion columns.

As Taapsee suggests, perhaps “kuch to baat hogi.” The question now is: will more viewers step into theatres this weekend to find out for themselves?