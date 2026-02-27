BAFTA Winner Boong To Re-Release In India On This Date After Historic Win

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Indian cinema has a new global milestone and it belongs to a small yet powerful film from Manipur. After scripting history at the BAFTA Awards, Boong is all set to return to Indian theatres next month, giving audiences another chance to experience its deeply moving story on the big screen.

Directed by debutant filmmaker Lakshmipriya Devi, the Manipuri-language drama will re-release in cinemas on March 6.

Re-Release Date Announced

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news, unveiling a fresh poster along with the announcement. The note read: “A journey of innocence, love and resilience. Witness India’s first BAFTA Award-winning film, in cinemas on 6th March.”

The film had earlier opened in select Indian cities on September 19 last year through PVR INOX. Following its international recognition, it will now receive a wider theatrical run.

A Story Rooted In Loss And Hope

At its heart, Boong tells the story of a young boy growing up in a Manipuri village with his single mother. The two are bound by love, and by the unanswered disappearance of his father, Joykumar, who vanished while working away from home.

Is he gone forever? Or did he choose to leave?

Determined to bring happiness back into his mother’s life, Boong sets off on an emotional journey with his best friend to search for his missing father. The film features Gugun Kingpin and Bala Hijam in key roles and unfolds through a child’s perspective rarely explored in Indian cinema.

Historic BAFTA Win

The film recently won the Best Children's & Family Film award at the 79th edition of the BAFTA Film Awards, held on February 22 at The Royal Festival Hall in London. It stood alongside nominees Arco, Lilo & Stitch and Zootropolis 2, and emerged victorious.

Notably, Boong was the only Indian film nominated this year and became the first from India to claim the honour in this category.

From Film Festivals To Global Recognition

Before its BAFTA triumph, the film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024. It later screened at the International Film Festival of India and the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, steadily building momentum on the global circuit.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment along with Chalkboard Entertainment and Suitable Pictures, the film has drawn praise for its emotional depth and universal themes.

Speaking about the project, producer Shujaat Saudagar told PTI, “The film spoke universally, whether it's a troubled place in India or anywhere in the world. Also, the journey of this kid and the innocence that children bring in dealing with these kinds of issues was fascinating because we've never seen it from a child's point of view. We've never seen it from that lens.”

With its return to theatres on March 6, Boong offers audiences another opportunity to witness a landmark moment for Indian cinema, one rooted in quiet storytelling, resilience, and the boundless perspective of childhood.