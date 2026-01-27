Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 27, 2026, invited global investors to tap into India’s $500 billion energy sector, highlighting opportunities in refining, LNG infrastructure, city gas distribution, and oil and gas exploration. He announced plans to expand oil refining capacity from 260 to 300 million tonnes per annum and target $100 billion in sector investments by 2030.

Energy Addition Drives India’s Strategy

Addressing the gathering, Hardeep Singh Puri emphasised that the global energy transition must focus on “energy addition” rather than mere replacement, underlining the need for investment across oil, gas, biofuels, green hydrogen, LNG, and clean cooking fuels. He highlighted India’s reforms-driven energy strategy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including the opening of sedimentary basins for exploration, Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) and Discovered Small Fields (DSF) bidding rounds, and policy reforms aimed at attracting global investors. Puri also pointed to India’s expanding LPG coverage, clean cooking access, and diversified energy mix as evidence of its commitment to inclusive growth, affordability, and climate justice.

Global Energy Transformation Demands Investment Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber noted that global energy demand is entering a large-scale transformation driven by emerging markets, digitalisation, and integrated energy systems, with India set to be a decisive driver of demand in the coming decades. He warned that underinvestment poses the biggest risk to global energy security and called for balanced investment across all energy sources to ensure stability, affordability, and sustainability. Highlighting the UAE–India energy partnership, he reaffirmed ADNOC’s role as a reliable supplier of crude, LNG, and LPG and stressed the importance of trust-based, long-term collaborations. Goa Outlines Renewable Energy Roadmap

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant welcomed delegates and outlined India Energy Week’s evolution into a global platform translating ideas into action. He shared Goa’s long-term sustainable development roadmap, aiming for 100% renewable energy by 2050, and emphasized balancing green and blue economies to ensure environmental sustainability alongside responsible ocean resource use. The inaugural session reinforced India’s positioning as a responsible global energy leader, providing practical, scalable, and inclusive solutions.

The conference placed strong emphasis on international cooperation, innovation, and investment mobilisation as key drivers of the global energy transition. India Energy Week brings together government leaders, industry executives, and innovators to advance a secure, sustainable, and affordable energy future while shaping global energy policy, investment, and technological collaboration.