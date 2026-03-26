Arijit Singh Responds To Bhooth Bangla Song Rumours, Says 'Their Business Runs On Distortion'

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Amid growing speculation surrounding his involvement in Bhooth Bangla, Arijit Singh has stepped forward to clear the air. Reports had suggested that the singer, who recently announced his decision to step away from playback singing, personally approached the makers of the film to lend his voice to its romantic track Tu Hi Disda.

However, the reality appears far less dramatic, and far more straightforward.

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‘Sensationalism Sells Better Than Honesty’

Hello my listeners!

Now you see why I’ve never really bothered about the media. Their business runs on distortion—because the truth doesn’t spread as fast as a lie, and sensationalism sells better than honesty. Whether it’s a mainstream channel or a trending page, the pattern is… — WhoamI (@Atmojoarjalojo) March 25, 2026

Addressing the buzz, Arijit shared a candid message, taking aim at how narratives are often shaped. He wrote:

“Now you see why I’ve never really bothered about the media. Their business runs on distortion—because the truth doesn’t spread as fast as a lie, and sensationalism sells better than honesty. Whether it’s a mainstream channel or a trending page, the pattern is the same. Anyway, I have more important commitments to focus on. Let them keep making noise.”

What Sparked The Rumours?

The confusion began soon after Tu Hi Disda, featuring Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi, was released. Given Arijit’s earlier announcement in January 2026 that he would no longer take up new playback assignments, many assumed the song marked a return from retirement.

Some reports even claimed that the singer had approached the makers himself, drawn by the emotional depth of the composition.

Pritam Clarifies The Timeline

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pritam (@ipritamofficial)

“Tu Hi Disda from Bhooth Bangla is now yours! This film is special because Priyan Sir and Akshay are back together after a long time, and I am working with Ekta after a long time too… Ekta has an instinct for romantic songs, and I’ve worked on so many successful romantic songs with her. Thank you, Arijit. While we recorded this song months back, now while revisiting it, Arijit improvised the original tarana and took it to a new level, which I liked so much that we kept that version in the song. Thank you, Nikhita. Thank you, Kumaar, and everyone who has worked on this song. Have a listen…🤗”

Akshay Kumar Gives A Special Shoutout

It’s always special to collaborate with you! As always, thank you #ArijitSingh for adding your magical voice to #TuHiDisda ❤️



Song out now: https://t.co/NMGC47Yxmu#BhoothBangla in cinemas on 10th April 2026 👻 pic.twitter.com/qt7AyeGdld — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 24, 2026

After the release of the track, Akshay Kumar also took a moment to acknowledge Arijit Singh’s contribution, praising his voice and artistry. Sharing his thoughts on X, he wrote:

“It's always special to collaborate with you! As always, thank you #ArijitSingh for adding your magical voice to #TuHiDisda.”

While rumours continue to swirl, Arijit Singh’s stance remains unchanged, he is stepping back from playback singing assignments while continuing to focus on his music independently.