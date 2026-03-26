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HomeEntertainmentArijit Singh Responds To Bhooth Bangla Song Rumours, Says 'Their Business Runs On Distortion'

Arijit Singh Responds To Bhooth Bangla Song Rumours, Says 'Their Business Runs On Distortion'

Arijit Singh clears the air on rumours about singing for Bhooth Bangla after retirement, calling out media distortion and setting the record straight.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 12:26 PM (IST)
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Amid growing speculation surrounding his involvement in Bhooth Bangla, Arijit Singh has stepped forward to clear the air. Reports had suggested that the singer, who recently announced his decision to step away from playback singing, personally approached the makers of the film to lend his voice to its romantic track Tu Hi Disda.

However, the reality appears far less dramatic, and far more straightforward.

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‘Sensationalism Sells Better Than Honesty’

Addressing the buzz, Arijit shared a candid message, taking aim at how narratives are often shaped. He wrote:

“Now you see why I’ve never really bothered about the media. Their business runs on distortion—because the truth doesn’t spread as fast as a lie, and sensationalism sells better than honesty. Whether it’s a mainstream channel or a trending page, the pattern is the same. Anyway, I have more important commitments to focus on. Let them keep making noise.”

What Sparked The Rumours?

The confusion began soon after Tu Hi Disda, featuring Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi, was released. Given Arijit’s earlier announcement in January 2026 that he would no longer take up new playback assignments, many assumed the song marked a return from retirement.

Some reports even claimed that the singer had approached the makers himself, drawn by the emotional depth of the composition.

Pritam Clarifies The Timeline

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Pritam (@ipritamofficial)

“Tu Hi Disda from Bhooth Bangla is now yours! This film is special because Priyan Sir and Akshay are back together after a long time, and I am working with Ekta after a long time too… Ekta has an instinct for romantic songs, and I’ve worked on so many successful romantic songs with her. Thank you, Arijit. While we recorded this song months back, now while revisiting it, Arijit improvised the original tarana and took it to a new level, which I liked so much that we kept that version in the song. Thank you, Nikhita. Thank you, Kumaar, and everyone who has worked on this song. Have a listen…🤗”

Akshay Kumar Gives A Special Shoutout 

After the release of the track, Akshay Kumar also took a moment to acknowledge Arijit Singh’s contribution, praising his voice and artistry. Sharing his thoughts on X, he wrote:

“It's always special to collaborate with you! As always, thank you #ArijitSingh for adding your magical voice to #TuHiDisda.”

While rumours continue to swirl, Arijit Singh’s stance remains unchanged, he is stepping back from playback singing assignments while continuing to focus on his music independently.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Arijit Singh returning to playback singing?

No, Arijit Singh is stepping away from new playback singing assignments. The reports about his involvement in 'Bhooth Bangla' were clarified.

Did Arijit Singh approach the makers of 'Bhooth Bangla'?

Contrary to some reports, Arijit Singh did not personally approach the makers. The song was recorded months prior to its release.

What was Arijit Singh's involvement in the song 'Tu Hi Disda'?

Arijit Singh lent his voice to the romantic track. He improvised on the original composition, taking it to a new level which was retained in the final version.

Why were there rumors about Arijit Singh's return to playback singing?

The rumors started after the release of 'Tu Hi Disda' because many assumed it marked a comeback, given his earlier announcement to stop new playback assignments.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Mar 2026 12:26 PM (IST)
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Arijit Singh ENtertainment News Bhooth Bangla Tu Hi Disda
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