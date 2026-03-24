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HomeEntertainmentWho is Isha Rikhi? Rapper Badshah’s ‘Second Wife’ After Divorce From Jasmine Masih

Who is Isha Rikhi? Rapper Badshah’s ‘Second Wife’ After Divorce From Jasmine Masih

Rapper Badshah reportedly married actor Isha Rikhi in an intimate ceremony, six years after his divorce from Jasmine Masih.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 24 Mar 2026 03:53 PM (IST)
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Badshah has reportedly married Isha Rikhi, nearly six years after his divorce from his first wife, Jasmine Masih. While the exact date of the wedding is not known, Isha’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared photos from the intimate ceremony on social media today. The pictures show the couple exchanging garlands, performing the traditional seven pheras around the sacred fire, and seeking blessings from family members. She also posted images of the couple as newlyweds. Following the posts, many people have been searching for more information about Badshah’s wife.

Who Is Isha Rikhi?

Isha Rikhi is an actor and model known for her work in Punjabi cinema as well as in the modelling industry. The 32-year-old first appeared on screen in a small role in the 2012 Punjabi film Jatt & Juliet, which went on to become one of the biggest hits in Punjabi cinema at the time. She later featured in several well-known Punjabi films, including Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De, Happy Go Lucky and Ardaas.

ALSO READ| Did Badshah Marry Isha Rikhi? Mother Shares Photos From Intimate Wedding Ceremony

Isha also stepped into Bollywood and made her debut with the 2018 film Nawabzaade, where she shared screen with Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande. Apart from films, she has appeared in several Punjabi music videos as well.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by POONAM RIKHI (@poonamrikhi6)

According to reports, Badshah and Isha tied the knot after dating for about four years. The two reportedly met at a friend’s party and quickly bonded over their shared interests in music and films. Over time, they were also spotted together at several industry events, including the album launch of Karan Aujla.

ALSO READ| ‘Karachi Police Searching For Hamza’: Did Pakistan Launch ‘Indian spy’ Hunt Op After Dhurandhar 2?

Badshah was previously married to Jasmine Masih in 2012. They welcomed their daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, in 2017. However, they separated in 2020. Despite their divorce, the two continue to co-parent their daughter.



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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Badshah married to Isha Rikhi?

Yes, Badshah has reportedly married Isha Rikhi. Her mother shared photos from an intimate wedding ceremony on social media.

Who is Isha Rikhi?

Isha Rikhi is an actor and model known for her work in Punjabi cinema and the modeling industry. She has appeared in several Punjabi films and music videos.

When did Badshah and Isha Rikhi get married?

The exact date of their wedding is not known, but photos from the ceremony were shared by Isha's mother recently.

What is Isha Rikhi's Bollywood debut film?

Isha Rikhi made her Bollywood debut in the 2018 film Nawabzaade, where she shared screen space with Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak, and Dharmesh Yelande.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Mar 2026 03:41 PM (IST)
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