Did Badshah Marry Isha Rikhi? Mother Shares Photos From Intimate Wedding Ceremony

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Singer-rapper Badshah has reportedly married Punjabi actor and model Isha Rikhi in a private ceremony attended by close family members. The news of their marriage came to light after Isha’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, posted several photos on Instagram.

Badshah Marries Isha Rikhi

“God bless you,” Poonam Rikhi wrote while posting photos and videos from the ceremony on Instagram. In the pictures, Badshah is seen wearing a brown kurta paired with a golden saafa, while Isha Rikhi is in a traditional red salwar kameez. The couple is also seen exchanging wedding garlands during the ceremony and seeking blessings from their family members.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by POONAM RIKHI (@poonamrikhi6)

In another Instagram post, she shared a video of the couple performing the “saat phere” while the priest chants sacred mantras during the ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by POONAM RIKHI (@poonamrikhi6)

It is worth noting that Badshah and Isha have reportedly been dating each other for nearly four years. They reportedly met at a party through a mutual friend and soon fell in love. Isha Rikhi is a Punjabi actor who began her career in 2013 with the film Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De. The movie also featured Sippy Gill and Om Puri in key roles. The actor made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with the film Nawabzaade, which also starred Varun Dhawan, Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak.

Badshah-Jasmine Masih Divorce

Badshah married Jasmine Masih in 2012 and gave birth to a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, in 2017. However, the couple separated in 2020. Despite the divorce, they continue to co-parent their daughter.

In 2024, Badshah spoke about what went wrong in his relationship with Jasmine. He said they tried their best to make the marriage work but eventually realised that their married life was not healthy for their daughter.

Speaking on the Prakhar Ke Pravachan podcast, Badshah said, “We tried everything. We gave it our best and put in all we had. We separated because it wasn’t right for our child. I do get to meet my daughter, but not as often because she lives in London.”