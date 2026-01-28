Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainment‘Was Going Through A Lot Emotionally’: Ariana Grande On Wearing Oversized Hoodies, Tall Boots In 2018

Ariana Grande revealed her oversized hoodies and high boots in 2018 were a reflection of her emotional state.

By : ANI | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 05:58 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Actor-singer Ariana Grande looked back at a phase in her life when her fashion choices were closely tied to how she was feeling inside. The singer and actress recently opened up about why she often wore 'oversized' hoodies and tall boots in 2018.

According to PEOPLE, in a recent episode of Vogue's Life in Looks series, Grande revisited some of her most talked-about outfits. When shown a photo of herself from 2018 wearing an oversized sweatshirt and high boots, she said it was from a very "strange time" in her life.

Grande spoke about how she was going through a lot emotionally and did not have the "mental energy" to think about style or trends. She also mentioned that, during that time, she just wanted to feel safe and comfortable in what she wore.

"This was a very strange time in my life. I was processing a lot, and I always wanted to hide away in something really cozy," she explained.

"But I remember that the boots still made me feel c--t. I genuinely, at the time, did not have the mental energy to consider clothing. So the easiest thing for me was to throw on a sweatshirt and a c---y boot, and that was how it happened."

The 'Wicked' star faced a series of challenges during that era. According to PEOPLE, in May 2017, a deadly attack took place at her concert in Manchester, England, where 22 people were killed. Since then, Grande has, on several occasions, opened up about living with anxiety and post-traumatic stress.

The singer paused her tour after the attack but returned to Manchester less than two weeks later to perform at a special concert for the victims. Several artists joined her on stage for that show.

In a letter to fans that year, Grande said the bombing "will leave me speechless and filled with questions for the rest of my life."

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Ariana Grande wear oversized hoodies and tall boots in 2018?

Ariana Grande wore oversized hoodies and tall boots in 2018 because she was going through a lot emotionally and wanted to feel safe and comfortable. She lacked the mental energy to focus on style or trends during that time.

What was happening in Ariana Grande's life in 2018 that influenced her fashion?

In 2018, Ariana Grande was processing significant emotional challenges, including the aftermath of the Manchester attack in 2017. She was dealing with anxiety and post-traumatic stress.

How did Ariana Grande feel about her fashion choices from 2018?

Ariana Grande described 2018 as a 'strange time' in her life. She wanted to hide away in cozy clothes but still felt confident with her choice of boots.

Published at : 28 Jan 2026 05:47 PM (IST)
Entertainment
