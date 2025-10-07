Ankita Konwar Becomes First Assamese Woman To Finish Ironman, Milind Soman Shares Proud Moments

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentAnkita Konwar Becomes First Assamese Woman To Finish Ironman, Milind Soman Shares Proud Moments

Fitness enthusiast Milind Soman praised his wife Ankita Konwar for making history as the first Assamese woman to complete a full Ironman triathlon, sharing inspiring photos and heartfelt words.

By : IANS | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 07:03 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: Actor and fitness junkie Milind Soman congratulated his better half, Ankita Konwar, on becoming the first Assamese woman to complete a full Ironman triathlon.

Posting a couple of inspiring photos and videos from the event in Estonia, the 'Bheja Fry' actor wrote on his official Instagram handle, "Ankita Konwar from India, you are an IRONMAN !!!!! Magic words on the magic carpet (Smiling emoji) so incredibly proud of you, my love ! So Estonia 70.3 was the perfect warm up, and Ironman Barcelona, your first full Ironman was fun fun fun with our friends @arjunkawle & @dhirenbontra (Smiling emoji) And i hear you are the first Assamese woman to complete a full Ironman!! wow !!! (sic)."

Expressing his delight on completing his second Ironman, Milind added, "So happy we could do it together (red heart emoji) My second Ironman, 10 years after my first, and more than half an hour faster, so happy, 60 is the new 50 (tough out emoji) what an incredible event and life experience, truly epitomises the saying #anything is possible! Thank you @ironmantri @ironmantrispain...Thank you @carlesiturbe."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

Previously, sharing the news of him and Ankita successfully completing the Ironman triathlon, Milind wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Aaaand weee did iiiiiit!!!! Ankita and I completed the Ironman 70.3, commonly known as the half Ironman, in beautiful Tallinn, Estonia. :) 1.9 km swim in super cold water, freezing rainy weather throughout the 90 km cycle ride and finally the 21 km run on tired legs, but Ankita completed it in a very good time of 7 hrs 5 min; so proud of her, and I (as usual) finished 5 seconds before the cutoff!!"

Last month, Ankita posted a video of Milind doing push-ups on a train.

Dropping the clip on social media, Ankita wrote, “The 1000000th thing I like about you: The world is literally your playground.”

For those who do not know, Millind and Ankita tied the knot in April 2018 at a private ceremony in Alibaug after being in a relationship for some time.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 07:03 PM (IST)
Milind Soman Ankita Konwar
Delhi-NCR Hit By Heavy Rain: IMD Issues Orange Alert, Delhi Airport Warns Of Flight Disruptions
Bihar SIR — 'Share Names Of 3.66 Lakh Deleted, 21 Lakh Added Voters': SC Flags 'Confusion Over Add-Ons'  
Nobel Prize 2025 In Physics: Clarke, Devoret, Martinis Win For 'Macroscopic Quantum Tunnelling' In Electric Circuit
Dalal Street Closes Higher, Sensex Tests 82,000 - Here's What Led To The Rally
