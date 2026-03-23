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HomeNewsWorldColombian Military Plane With 110 Soldiers Crashes During Takeoff Near Peru Border

Colombian Military Plane With 110 Soldiers Crashes During Takeoff Near Peru Border

Emergency teams, military personnel and local authorities were deployed to the crash site, which is located in a difficult-to-access jungle region.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 23 Mar 2026 10:49 PM (IST)
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A Colombian military transport aircraft carrying around 110 soldiers was involved in a horrific accident while taking off from a remote airport in the country’s southern Amazon region near the border with Peru. Authorities said the aircraft went down shortly after departure, prompting an emergency response, while the exact number of casualties remains unclear. The aircraft had taken off from Puerto Leguizamo in Putumayo department, a sparsely populated area deep in Colombia’s southern Amazon basin, close to the Peruvian border.

Local radio station BluRadio reported that the plane came down roughly 3 kilometres from an urban centre shortly after take-off.

Crash In Remote Amazon Region

According to reports, the aircraft was carrying troops from Colombia’s public forces at the time of the accident. Emergency teams, military personnel and local authorities were deployed to the crash site, which is located in a difficult-to-access jungle region. Officials said assistance protocols for victims and their families had been activated, and a formal investigation was underway to determine what led to the crash.

President Orders Urgent Military Review

President Gustavo Petro reacted to the incident by calling for urgent modernisation of the country’s military equipment, saying bureaucratic delays had slowed planned upgrades to transport aircraft and helicopters.

In a statement, Petro said the lives of young soldiers were at stake and insisted that the armed forces must improve mobility and operational capability, particularly in remote regions affected by ageing aircraft and limited transport capacity.

He added that he hoped there would be no fatalities in what he described as a horrific accident, while urging officials to avoid speculation until confirmed information is released.

The Colombian military has not yet issued a final statement on casualties, and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Mar 2026 10:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Colombia Colombian Military Plane
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