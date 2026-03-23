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HomeNewsWorldIran Speaker Denies US Talks After Israeli Media Names Him Trump’s ‘Top Contact’

Iran Speaker Denies US Talks After Israeli Media Names Him Trump’s ‘Top Contact’

The Iranian parliamentary speaker said the country’s leadership stands firmly behind Supreme Leader and the Iranian people, warning that Tehran would not soften its stance.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 23 Mar 2026 11:33 PM (IST)
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Iran has denied claims of back-channel talks with the United States after US President Donald Trump said Washington was in contact with a “top person” in Tehran amid rising tensions in the region. Trump suggested that Iran’s leadership structure was unclear following recent developments, adding that much of the country’s leadership had been “wiped out”, though he did not provide details about who was involved in the alleged communication. A report by The Jerusalem Post, citing unnamed sources, claimed that Mohammad‑Bagher Ghalibaf, the Speaker of Iran’s Parliament, was leading the talks on behalf of Tehran. Iranian officials, however, swiftly rejected the claim.

Iran Rejects Talks Claim

Ghalibaf said no negotiations had taken place with the United States and accused foreign media of spreading false information to influence global markets.

In a statement posted on social media, he said “no negotiations have been held with the US” and alleged that fake news was being used to manipulate financial and oil markets while attempting to distract from what he described as failures by Washington and its allies.

He also dismissed suggestions that Iran’s leadership was divided, insisting that all officials remained united in their position.

Strong Message Of Unity

The Iranian parliamentary speaker said the country’s leadership stands firmly behind Supreme Leader and the Iranian people, warning that Tehran would not soften its stance.

He said the Iranian public expected what he called complete and remorseful punishment of aggressors, without naming specific countries.

Trump’s earlier comments had raised speculation about possible indirect contacts between Washington and Tehran, particularly as tensions have increased in recent weeks. However, Iranian officials have repeatedly said they will not enter negotiations under pressure.

There has been no confirmation from the White House about the identity of the person Trump claimed the US was speaking to, and Washington has not commented on Iran’s denial.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Mar 2026 11:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
TRUMP Iran Israel War Iran War
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