Actor Alia Bhatt recently looked back at her appearance on India's Got Latent and shared a funny behind-the-scenes moment from the shoot. While promoting her upcoming film Alpha in Jaipur, Alia revealed that the episode viewers saw was only a small glimpse of what happened on set. According to the actor, the actual shoot lasted several hours and was filled with nonstop laughter. The funniest part, she said, was her smartwatch mistaking her elevated heart rate for stress during the long and laughter-packed session with comedian Samay Raina.

Alia Says Actual Shoot Lasted Nearly Five Hours

Speaking about her experience on India's Got Latent, Alia shared that the final episode was heavily edited compared to the actual filming. She praised comedian Samay Raina for bringing humour and energy to the set. Alia said, "We loved his special. We loved how much laughter he brings to everyone, and we had an amazing time." She further added, "What you watched was just one hour, but we were there for four to five hours. During those five hours, we were laughing almost the entire time."

Alia bhatt about samay Raina🎙️: You Watch 1 hr episode, we spend 4-5 hr 🤯 pic.twitter.com/0QzhruVErk — Sumit (@beingsumit01) June 29, 2026

Continuous Laughter Left Alia’s Wearable Confused

The actor then shared the most amusing part of the shoot. According to Alia, her smartwatch misread her body’s reaction during the session. Because of hours of constant laughter, her heart rate remained unusually high, leading the device to assume something was wrong. She said, "Even the device that tracks my heart rate thought I was under a lot of stress because it's not normal to laugh that much. But it was so much fun." The unexpected smartwatch alert turned into one of her favourite memories from the episode.

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Alpha Release

Alia appeared on the premiere episode of India's Got Latent alongside co-star Sharvari to promote Alpha. The episode quickly went viral, with Samay’s unfiltered humour and playful jabs becoming a major talking point online. His jokes about Alia’s films, her Cannes appearance and even Ranbir Kapoor added to the entertainment factor.

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Meanwhile, Alpha, backed by Yash Raj Films, is set to release in theatres on July 3, 2026. Alia Bhatt’s candid recollection of her India’s Got Latent shoot offered fans a fun glimpse into the chaos behind the viral episode. With Alpha’s release around the corner, the actor’s light-hearted memory has only added to the buzz surrounding the film.