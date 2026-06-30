Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘My Smartwatch Flagged Stress,’ Says Alia Bhatt After Laughing For 5 hours On India’s Got Latent

‘My Smartwatch Flagged Stress,’ Says Alia Bhatt After Laughing For 5 hours On India’s Got Latent

Alia Bhatt recalled her hilarious experience shooting India's Got Latent, revealing that nonstop laughter during the five-hour session made her smartwatch mistakenly detect stress.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 05:49 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Alia promoted 'Alpha' during her viral show appearance.

Actor Alia Bhatt recently looked back at her appearance on India's Got Latent and shared a funny behind-the-scenes moment from the shoot. While promoting her upcoming film Alpha in Jaipur, Alia revealed that the episode viewers saw was only a small glimpse of what happened on set. According to the actor, the actual shoot lasted several hours and was filled with nonstop laughter. The funniest part, she said, was her smartwatch mistaking her elevated heart rate for stress during the long and laughter-packed session with comedian Samay Raina.

Alia Says Actual Shoot Lasted Nearly Five Hours

Speaking about her experience on India's Got Latent, Alia shared that the final episode was heavily edited compared to the actual filming. She praised comedian Samay Raina for bringing humour and energy to the set. Alia said, "We loved his special. We loved how much laughter he brings to everyone, and we had an amazing time." She further added, "What you watched was just one hour, but we were there for four to five hours. During those five hours, we were laughing almost the entire time."

Continuous Laughter Left Alia’s Wearable Confused

The actor then shared the most amusing part of the shoot. According to Alia, her smartwatch misread her body’s reaction during the session. Because of hours of constant laughter, her heart rate remained unusually high, leading the device to assume something was wrong. She said, "Even the device that tracks my heart rate thought I was under a lot of stress because it's not normal to laugh that much. But it was so much fun." The unexpected smartwatch alert turned into one of her favourite memories from the episode.

ALSO READ | 'If You Want To Eat My Food, Accept Me First': Celebrity Chef Asma Khan On Facing Racism In UK

 Alpha Release

Alia appeared on the premiere episode of India's Got Latent alongside co-star Sharvari to promote Alpha. The episode quickly went viral, with Samay’s unfiltered humour and playful jabs becoming a major talking point online. His jokes about Alia’s films, her Cannes appearance and even Ranbir Kapoor added to the entertainment factor.

ALSO READ | Who Is Akanksha Chamola? Married At 24, Heading For Divorce At 35 From Gaurav Khanna

Meanwhile, Alpha, backed by Yash Raj Films, is set to release in theatres on July 3, 2026. Alia Bhatt’s candid recollection of her India’s Got Latent shoot offered fans a fun glimpse into the chaos behind the viral episode. With Alpha’s release around the corner, the actor’s light-hearted memory has only added to the buzz surrounding the film.

 
 

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the comedian that contributed to Alia Bhatt's laughter on set?

Comedian Samay Raina was present on set and brought significant humor and energy. His jokes kept Alia and the crew laughing almost the entire time.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 30 Jun 2026 05:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Sharvari YRF Spy Universe Alpha Smartwatch Jaipur Event India's Got Latent Samay Raina Laughter Viral Episode
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
‘My Smartwatch Flagged Stress,’ Says Alia Bhatt After Laughing For 5 hours On India’s Got Latent
‘My Smartwatch Flagged Stress,’ Says Alia Bhatt After Laughing For 5 hours On India’s Got Latent
Celebrities
‘He Is Wearing Dharmendra’s Shoes’: Fans Defend Sunny Deol’s Torn Shoes At ‘Ikka’ Event
‘He Is Wearing Dharmendra’s Shoes’: Fans Defend Sunny Deol’s Torn Shoes At ‘Ikka’ Event
Celebrities
Who Is Akanksha Chamola? Married At 24, Heading For Divorce At 35 From Gaurav Khanna
Who Is Akanksha Chamola? Married At 24, Heading For Divorce At 35 From Gaurav Khanna
Celebrities
'If You Want To Eat My Food, Accept Me First': Celebrity Chef Asma Khan On Facing Racism In UK
'If You Want To Eat My Food, Accept Me First': Celebrity Chef Asma Khan On Facing Racism In UK
Advertisement

Videos

SPECIAL REPORT: The Rise of Champat Rai, From Ram Janmabhoomi Strategist to Trust Chief Under Scrutiny
Ram mandir: Champat Rai Denies Role in Ram Temple Donation Row as Fresh Questions Intensify in Ayodhya
BREAKING: Tree Crushes School Van in Mumbai's Chembur, Child Trapped as Emergency Rescue Continues
BREAKING: Yogi Targets SP Amid Ram Temple Donation Row as Devotees Demand Strict Action and Probe
BREAKING: Alok Kumar Slams Ayodhya Bar Resolution, Calls It Unconstitutional and Against Legal Ethics
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget