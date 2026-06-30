Comedian Samay Raina was present on set and brought significant humor and energy. His jokes kept Alia and the crew laughing almost the entire time.
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‘My Smartwatch Flagged Stress,’ Says Alia Bhatt After Laughing For 5 hours On India’s Got Latent
Alia Bhatt recalled her hilarious experience shooting India's Got Latent, revealing that nonstop laughter during the five-hour session made her smartwatch mistakenly detect stress.
- Alia promoted 'Alpha' during her viral show appearance.
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Who was the comedian that contributed to Alia Bhatt's laughter on set?
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