Alia Bhatt And Sharvari’s Spy Thriller Alpha Postponed Again; YRF Announces New Release Date

The wait for Alpha, the much-talked-about spy action thriller starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, has become slightly longer. The film, which has been generating significant buzz since its first glimpse appeared in War 2, has been delayed once again. Originally planned for a December 2025 release and later shifted to April 2026, the makers have now confirmed a new theatrical date.

New Release Date Announced

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

Yash Raj Films shared the update on its official Instagram handle on Monday, unveiling a fresh poster to confirm the revised schedule. The image features a battle-scarred Alia Bhatt, hinting at the intense action awaiting audiences.

The text on the poster reads: “10.07.26. Only in cinemas.”

Alongside the visual, the studio wrote: “#ALPHA 10.07.2026.”

With this announcement, the Shiv Rawail directorial is now officially set to arrive in cinemas on 10 July 2026.

A Major Female-Led Action Film

Alpha is widely considered one of the most ambitious female-led action projects in recent Hindi cinema. Ever since its announcement, the film has attracted attention for placing two female leads, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, at the centre of a high-stakes espionage story.

Backed by Yash Raj Films, the project forms part of the studio’s expanding spy universe, which has already produced several blockbuster action franchises. The film is expected to combine espionage, dramatic storytelling and large-scale action sequences.

A New Phase For Alia Bhatt And Sharvari

For Alia Bhatt, Alpha marks another significant step in her evolving filmography. Known for her critically acclaimed performances across genres, the actor is now stepping further into the action space, an area historically dominated by male-led projects in Bollywood.

Sharvari, meanwhile, continues to build her presence in the industry and is expected to play a key role in the film’s narrative. Her on-screen collaboration with Alia has already sparked curiosity among fans.

What To Expect From Alpha

Produced on a grand scale by Yash Raj Films, Alpha promises a blend of espionage drama and high-octane action designed for the big screen. With its new release date now locked, audiences can expect the film to deliver a spectacle when it finally arrives in cinemas.

The film stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, while Hrithik Roshan is set to make a cameo appearance as Kabir.