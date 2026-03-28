South Korean Actor Lee Sang-Bo Found Dead At Pyeongtaek Home, No Foul Play Suspected

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The South Korean entertainment industry is mourning the sudden loss of actor Lee Sang-Bo, who was found dead at his residence in Pyeongtaek. He was 44. The news has sent ripples across the industry, especially given his recent efforts to rebuild his career following past controversies.

Authorities have confirmed that there are no immediate signs of foul play, though the exact cause of death remains under investigation. As tributes begin to pour in, questions linger around the circumstances of his untimely passing.

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No Signs Of Foul Play, Investigation Ongoing

According to local police in Pyeongtaek, the actor’s body was discovered by a family member at approximately 12:40 pm KST on Thursday. Officials from Gyeonggi Province have stated that there were no visible indications of external involvement.

However, authorities have initiated a detailed investigation to determine the precise cause. Funeral arrangements have been scheduled for 10:30 am on March 29 at Jungang Funeral Home, Room 3, in Pyeongtaek.

Agency Requests Privacy Amid Grief

Following the tragic development, his agency, Korea Management Group (KMG), issued a formal statement.

The statement read, "Hello, this is KMG. We regret to inform you of the passing of our actor Lee Sang Bo. At the request of his family, we are unable to disclose the cause of death. His wake is being held at Room 3 of the Pyeongtaek Central Funeral Home."

It further read, "For the privacy and protection of his family, we kindly ask that the media and public refrain from coverage and visits, and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation. Thank you."

The appeal underscores the family’s desire for privacy during an intensely difficult time.

Past Controversy Resurfaces In Public Memory

Lee Sang-Bo’s death has also brought renewed attention to a widely discussed 2022 incident that once overshadowed his career. At the time, he faced allegations related to drug use after appearing disoriented in public, which led to a brief detention.

However, subsequent investigations found no evidence of illegal substances. Tests conducted by the National Forensic Service confirmed a clean report. It was later clarified that his condition was linked to prescribed medication, including antidepressants and tranquillisers, following a personal loss.

The case was officially closed, clearing him of all accusations.

A Career Marked By Persistence And Comeback

Born in 1981, Lee Sang-Bo began his acting journey with the 2006 drama Invisible Man Choi Jang Soo. Over the years, he steadily built his presence in the Korean television industry, featuring in projects such as Private Lives, Miss Monte-Cristo, and The Elegant Empire.

His performance in Miss Monte-Cristo in 2021 marked a turning point, earning him wider recognition. He later returned to screens with The Elegant Empire in 2023, signalling a renewed phase in his career.

In 2025, he signed an exclusive contract with Korea Management Group, a move seen as a fresh chapter in his professional journey.

While investigations continue, Lee Sang-Bo’s passing has left fans and colleagues grappling with shock and grief. His journey, marked by resilience, setbacks, and a determined comeback, makes his sudden death all the more poignant.