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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the first phase of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, describing it as a “symbol of Viksit Uttar Pradesh” and a reflection of India’s evolving growth story, even as global uncertainties persist.

Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister highlighted the ongoing conflict in West Asia and its ripple effects on essential supplies, including food, fuel and fertilisers. He said India is confronting the situation with “full strength”, ensuring that the burden does not fall on ordinary citizens and farmers.

‘India Tackling Crisis With Full Strength’

“Today’s programme reflects the new spirit of India. At a time when the world is worried due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia and shortages of essentials, India is tackling the crisis with full strength,” Modi said. He stressed that the government is taking all necessary steps to shield common families and farmers from the impact.

He added that the month-long conflict in West Asia has disrupted supplies of key commodities such as petrol, diesel, gas and coal, creating a global strain. “Every country is trying to face this crisis. India is also fighting it with all its might, relying on the strength of its citizens,” he said.

The Prime Minister was joined by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and other dignitaries at the inauguration ceremony.

'Symbol Of Flight For Developed UP'

Highlighting the regional impact, Modi said the airport would significantly benefit cities including Noida, Agra, Mathura, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Etawah, Bulandshahr and Faridabad. He noted that the project would create new opportunities for farmers, small and medium enterprises, and the youth of western Uttar Pradesh.

“This airport will connect the region to the world and become a symbol of the flight of a developed Uttar Pradesh,” he said, congratulating the people of the state, particularly those in western UP.

Emphasising continued development despite global challenges, Modi pointed out that western Uttar Pradesh has seen multiple major infrastructure projects in recent weeks. These include the inauguration of a large semiconductor facility in Noida, progress in the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat train project, expansion of the Meerut Metro, and now the launch of the Noida International Airport.

“Even in this time of global crisis, India has continued its rapid development,” he said, underscoring the government’s focus on growth alongside crisis management.