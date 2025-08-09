Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Akshay Kumar Celebrates Raksha Bandhan 2025 With Sister Alka Bhatia, Pens Emotional Message

Akshay Kumar marks Raksha Bandhan with sister Alka Bhatia, posting an emotional message. The actor also jokes about Twinkle Khanna and Kajol’s upcoming show Two Much.

By : IANS | Updated at : 09 Aug 2025 04:23 PM (IST)

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in ‘Housefull 5’, is feeling emotional on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

On Saturday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a picture from his home in the Juhu area of Mumbai. In the picture, the actor can be seen sitting in front of his sister Alka Bhatia as the two celebrate the festival.

He wrote in the caption, “Aankhein band hai, toh maa dikh rahi hai. Aur aankhein khol kar teri smile. Love you Alka. Happy Rakhi”.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Alka completed her initial schooling in Delhi and secondary education in Mumbai. In 1997, Alka Bhatia got married to Vaibhav Kapoor, and together the duo welcomed their daughter, Simar Bhatia. Unfortunately, after a few years of marriage, Alka and Vaibhav parted ways and she became a single mother and raised her daughter single-handedly.

She ventured into production with 2013 release ‘Fugly’ and since then, produced several films like, ‘Holiday’, ‘Rustom’, ‘Airlift’, ‘Kesari’, and ‘Raksha Bandhan’.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar had admitted that he is already scared after seeing his better half, Twinkle Khanna, and Kajol together on the poster of their forthcoming chat show, ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’.

The 'Airlift' actor shared that he cannot even begin to imagine the chaos that will take place during the show. Taking to the stories section of his Instagram handle, Akshay penned, "Already scared just seeing you two together on the poster, can't imagine the chaos on the actual show”.

The poster features Twinkle and Kajol peeking from behind a curtain with a surprised expression on their faces. It is believed that these two will be enjoying some candid conversations with Who’s Who of Bollywood during the chat show.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Aug 2025 04:23 PM (IST)
Akshay Kumar Akshay Kumar Sister Alka Bhatia Bollywood Siblings Raksha Bandhan 2025
