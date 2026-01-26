Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Sunny Deol has delivered one of the biggest box office surprises of early 2026. Border 2, the much-anticipated sequel to the 1997 cult classic, has not only entered the coveted ₹100 crore club within its opening weekend but has also surged ahead of recent big-ticket releases. Backed by strong audience response and the Republic Day holiday boost, the war epic has rewritten opening weekend benchmarks and firmly placed itself among Bollywood’s top performers.

Border 2’s Explosive Opening Weekend Performance

(Image Source: Twitter/@unbigotedrizvi)

According to trade estimates from Sacnilk, Border 2 witnessed remarkable growth over its first three days in theatres. The film opened on Friday with ₹30 crore, followed by a strong jump to ₹36.5 crore on Saturday. Sunday proved to be the real game-changer, with collections soaring to ₹54.5 crore.

By the end of its opening weekend, the film’s domestic nett collection stood at approximately ₹121 crore, officially pushing it into the ₹100 crore club within just three days of release.

Sunny Deol Scores One Of His Biggest Career Hits

With this massive opening, Border 2 has emerged as Sunny Deol’s second-highest-grossing film to date. The film has already gone past the lifetime opening weekend numbers of Jaat, which had collected ₹88.72 crore over its first three days.

The strong run also marks a significant comeback moment for the veteran actor, whose previous release struggled to sustain momentum at the box office.

Border 2 Surpasses Dhurandhar’s Opening Weekend

One of the most talked-about aspects of Border 2’s performance is how decisively it has overtaken Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar. While Dhurandhar collected ₹103 crore during its opening weekend, Border 2 crossed that mark comfortably.

Day-wise comparisons further underline the gap. Border 2 outperformed Dhurandhar on all three days, including Sunday, where Sunny Deol’s film earned ₹54.5 crore compared to Dhurandhar’s ₹43 crore.

Global Earnings Add To The Momentum

Beyond domestic success, Border 2 has also made a solid impact overseas. The film has earned around ₹16 crore internationally so far, taking its worldwide gross close to ₹158.5 crore within the opening weekend.

With Republic Day still expected to add to footfalls, trade circles believe the global total will continue to rise steadily over the coming days.

A Relief Run For The Ensemble Cast

The film’s success has come as a much-needed boost not just for Sunny Deol, but also for Varun Dhawan, whose recent projects failed to make a mark theatrically. For Ahan Shetty, Border 2 has already become the highest-grossing film of his career, while Diljit Dosanjh adds another major commercial hit to his filmography.