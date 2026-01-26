Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Border 2 Box Office Day 3: Sunny Deol's War Epic Storms Past ₹100 Crore, Surpasses Dhurandhar's Opening Weekend

Border 2 posts a massive opening weekend at the box office, crossing ₹120 crore in three days and overtaking Dhurandhar’s initial collections.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 01:06 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Sunny Deol has delivered one of the biggest box office surprises of early 2026. Border 2, the much-anticipated sequel to the 1997 cult classic, has not only entered the coveted ₹100 crore club within its opening weekend but has also surged ahead of recent big-ticket releases. Backed by strong audience response and the Republic Day holiday boost, the war epic has rewritten opening weekend benchmarks and firmly placed itself among Bollywood’s top performers.

ALSO READ: R Madhavan Receives Prestigious Padma Shri Award, Calls It 'Beyond My Dreams'

Border 2’s Explosive Opening Weekend Performance

(Image Source: Twitter/@unbigotedrizvi)
According to trade estimates from Sacnilk, Border 2 witnessed remarkable growth over its first three days in theatres. The film opened on Friday with ₹30 crore, followed by a strong jump to ₹36.5 crore on Saturday. Sunday proved to be the real game-changer, with collections soaring to ₹54.5 crore.

By the end of its opening weekend, the film’s domestic nett collection stood at approximately ₹121 crore, officially pushing it into the ₹100 crore club within just three days of release.

Sunny Deol Scores One Of His Biggest Career Hits

With this massive opening, Border 2 has emerged as Sunny Deol’s second-highest-grossing film to date. The film has already gone past the lifetime opening weekend numbers of Jaat, which had collected ₹88.72 crore over its first three days.

The strong run also marks a significant comeback moment for the veteran actor, whose previous release struggled to sustain momentum at the box office.

Border 2 Surpasses Dhurandhar’s Opening Weekend

One of the most talked-about aspects of Border 2’s performance is how decisively it has overtaken Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar. While Dhurandhar collected ₹103 crore during its opening weekend, Border 2 crossed that mark comfortably.

Day-wise comparisons further underline the gap. Border 2 outperformed Dhurandhar on all three days, including Sunday, where Sunny Deol’s film earned ₹54.5 crore compared to Dhurandhar’s ₹43 crore.

Global Earnings Add To The Momentum

Beyond domestic success, Border 2 has also made a solid impact overseas. The film has earned around ₹16 crore internationally so far, taking its worldwide gross close to ₹158.5 crore within the opening weekend.

With Republic Day still expected to add to footfalls, trade circles believe the global total will continue to rise steadily over the coming days.

A Relief Run For The Ensemble Cast

The film’s success has come as a much-needed boost not just for Sunny Deol, but also for Varun Dhawan, whose recent projects failed to make a mark theatrically. For Ahan Shetty, Border 2 has already become the highest-grossing film of his career, while Diljit Dosanjh adds another major commercial hit to his filmography.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Border 2 perform at the box office during its opening weekend?

Border 2 had a massive opening weekend, collecting approximately ₹121 crore domestically and entering the ₹100 crore club within three days.

Is Border 2 Sunny Deol's highest-grossing film?

Border 2 has become Sunny Deol's second-highest-grossing film to date, surpassing the opening weekend numbers of his previous film Jaat.

How does Border 2's opening weekend compare to Dhurandhar's?

Border 2 decisively outperformed Dhurandhar's opening weekend, earning ₹121 crore compared to Dhurandhar's ₹103 crore.

What are Border 2's global earnings so far?

Internationally, Border 2 has earned around ₹16 crore, bringing its worldwide gross to close to ₹158.5 crore within its opening weekend.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 01:06 PM (IST)
Sunny Deol Border 2 Bollywood Box Office
