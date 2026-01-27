Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh’s Border 2 has broken all box office records for Republic Day. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 59 crore in a single day, registering an 8.26 per cent growth. With this, its total India collection has reached Rs 180 crore, while the four-day worldwide gross stands at Rs 247.20 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported an even higher domestic total, stating that the film has collected Rs 193.48 crore so far.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the film overtaken previous Republic Day releases such as Sky Force (2025), Fighter (2024), and Pathaan (2023). Having said that, Sunny Deol’s Rs 275 crore budget film has already recovered 70 per cent of its cost, per a report by Koimoi. If it earns another Rs 80-100 crore within the week, it is expected to turn profitable and position it as the first confirmed box office hit of 2026.

Border 2: Chennai Recorded Highest Occupancy

On Republic Day, the film recorded an overall 64.27 per cent Hindi occupancy, with afternoon and evening shows performing best at 79.75 per cent and 79.90 per cent respectively.

Chennai recorded the highest occupancy - 80.50 per cent - across key markets, followed closely by Jaipur (78.50%), Lucknow (77.50%), and the NCR at 77%. Markets such as Mumbai (66.25%), Bhopal (66%) and Hyderabad (64.50%) showed steady footfalls. Bengaluru (56%) and Kolkata (53.75%) posted moderate numbers, while Ahmedabad (45.75%) and Surat (35.75%) emerged as the weakest-performing centres.

About Border 2

Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh and produced by T-Series and JP Films, was released on January 23. The film is inspired by the India-Pakistan war of 1971 and serves as a sequel to the 1997 classic Border. It highlights the operations of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. The film will stream on Netflix after its theatrical run. A notable emotional moment in the film is the tribute to Dharmendra, with Sunny Deol introduced as “Dharmendra ji ka beta”.

Sunny Deol’s previous films have delivered several notable box office performers over the years. Gadar 2 leads the list with an impressive Rs 525.7 crore Hindi nett collection, followed by Jaat at Rs 88.72 crore, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha with Rs 76.65 crore revenue.