Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentFrom Akshay Kumar To Rishab Shetty: 7 Actors Who Brought Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj To Life On Screen

From Akshay Kumar To Rishab Shetty: 7 Actors Who Brought Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj To Life On Screen

From Akshay Kumar in Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat to Mahesh Manjrekar and Rishab Shetty, here’s a look at actors who portrayed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in films and television.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 03:25 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Few historical figures command as much reverence and cinematic fascination as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The legendary Maratha warrior king has inspired filmmakers for decades, leading to powerful portrayals across films and television. Bringing such an iconic personality to life is no easy task. It demands conviction, gravitas, and a deep understanding of history.

Over the years, a select group of actors have stepped into this formidable role, each adding their own interpretation to the legacy. Here’s a closer look at the stars who portrayed Shivaji Maharaj on screen.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani Mourns Father-In-Law Sunil Malhotra’s Death: ‘Your Love Grounded Us All’

1. Akshay Kumar: Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat

(Image Source: Twitter/@SumitkadeI)
(Image Source: Twitter/@SumitkadeI)

Akshay Kumar marked his Marathi cinema debut with Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Though the film did not reach theatres, Kumar’s first look as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj generated significant buzz.

Posters and look tests circulated widely, building anticipation around the ambitious historical project.

2. Mahesh Manjrekar: Me Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy (2009)

(Image Source: Facebook/Fans of Mi Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy)
(Image Source: Facebook/Fans of Mi Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy)

In the 2009 Marathi film Me Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy, Mahesh Manjrekar portrayed Shivaji Maharaj with composed authority. His performance reflected wisdom and strategic depth, echoing the ruler’s enduring legacy.

The film explored how Shivaji Maharaj’s ideals continue to resonate in modern times. Manjrekar’s presence lent weight to the narrative, making the historical figure feel both timeless and relevant.

3. Sharad Kelkar: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020)

(Image Source: Twitter/@MSDianAbhiii)
(Image Source: Twitter/@MSDianAbhiii)

Sharad Kelkar’s portrayal in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior introduced Shivaji Maharaj to a pan-Indian audience. Known for his commanding screen presence, Kelkar emphasized the Maratha king’s strategic brilliance and unwavering resolve.

The film went on to earn more than Rs. 350 crore at the box office, reflecting its widespread appeal. Kelkar’s performance stood out for its intensity and conviction, further cementing his reputation as a powerful performer.

4. Amol Kolhe: Raja Shivchhatrapati (2008)

(Image Source: Twitter/@AdityaGadadhani)
(Image Source: Twitter/@AdityaGadadhani)

Amol Kolhe’s portrayal in the Marathi television series Raja Shivchhatrapati, directed by Hemant Devdhar, struck an emotional chord with audiences. His nuanced performance earned immense appreciation and became closely associated with the historical figure.

So impactful was the series that it was re-telecast during the Covid-19 pandemic in April 2020, reconnecting viewers with the epic story.

5. Chinmay Mandlekar: Pawankhind (2022)

(Image Source: Twitter/@HirdeYashada)
(Image Source: Twitter/@HirdeYashada)

In Pawankhind, Chinmay Mandlekar infused his performance with intensity and a strong sense of justice. The 2022 release highlighted Shivaji Maharaj’s military acumen and tactical brilliance.

Mandlekar’s interpretation brought emotional gravity to the role, reinforcing the ruler’s image as both strategist and statesman.

6. Ritesh Deshmukh: Raja Shivaji

(Image Source: Instagram/@riteishd)
(Image Source: Instagram/@riteishd)

Directed by and starring Ritesh Deshmukh, Raja Shivaji is slated for release in 2025. The film reportedly features actors like Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan.

Deshmukh will portray Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in what is being positioned as a major historical epic, expected to release in Marathi and Hindi.

7. Rishab Shetty: The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

(Image Source: Twitter/@taran_adarsh)
(Image Source: Twitter/@taran_adarsh)

After the success of Kantara, Rishab Shetty is set to step into the role of the Maratha warrior king in The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The announcement has already sparked interest, with audiences keen to see how Shetty interprets one of India’s most celebrated historical figures.

As cinema continues to revisit powerful historical narratives, one thing remains certain: Shivaji Maharaj’s story will keep inspiring storytellers and audiences for generations to come.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Which actors have portrayed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on screen?

Several actors have played Shivaji Maharaj, including Akshay Kumar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sharad Kelkar, Amol Kolhe, Chinmay Mandlekar, Ritesh Deshmukh, and Rishab Shetty.

In which Marathi film did Akshay Kumar make his debut as Shivaji Maharaj?

Akshay Kumar made his Marathi cinema debut as Shivaji Maharaj in 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat,' directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The film did not reach theaters.

Who played Shivaji Maharaj in the critically acclaimed film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'?

Sharad Kelkar portrayed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.' His performance introduced the king to a pan-Indian audience.

Which actor portrayed Shivaji Maharaj in the Marathi television series 'Raja Shivchhatrapati'?

Amol Kolhe played Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Marathi television series 'Raja Shivchhatrapati.' The series was so impactful it was re-telecast during the Covid-19 pandemic.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 03:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mahesh Manjrekar Sharad Kelkar Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Entertainment Akshay Kumar
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
From Akshay Kumar To Rishab Shetty: 7 Actors Who Brought Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj To Life On Screen
From Akshay Kumar To Rishab Shetty: 7 Actors Who Brought Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj To Life On Screen
Entertainment
Kiara Advani Mourns Father-In-Law Sunil Malhotra’s Death: ‘Your Love Grounded Us All’
Kiara Advani Mourns Father-In-Law Sunil Malhotra’s Death: ‘Your Love Grounded Us All’
Entertainment
O’Romeo Box Office Collection Picks Up on Day 5, Enters Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Highest-Grossing Films
O’Romeo Box Office Collection Picks Up on Day 5, Enters Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Highest-Grossing Films
Entertainment
Salim Khan Has Not Undergone Surgery, Remains On Ventilator: Lilavati Hospital
Salim Khan Has Not Undergone Surgery, Remains On Ventilator: Lilavati Hospital
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: UP Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak Calls Touching Brahmin Shikha a Crime
Breaking Update: Sahil’s Mother Demands Arrest of Minor’s Father, Shares Exclusive Footage
Breaking Update: 23-Year-Old Sahil Killed in Delhi Scorpio Hit-and-Run, CCTV Footage Shows
Breaking Update: Salman Khan’s Father Salim Khan Stable in ICU, Doctors Monitoring
Breaking Update: NEET Student’s Family in Bihar Receives Threats Again, CBI Investigating
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget