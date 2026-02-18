Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom













Few historical figures command as much reverence and cinematic fascination as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The legendary Maratha warrior king has inspired filmmakers for decades, leading to powerful portrayals across films and television. Bringing such an iconic personality to life is no easy task. It demands conviction, gravitas, and a deep understanding of history.

Over the years, a select group of actors have stepped into this formidable role, each adding their own interpretation to the legacy. Here’s a closer look at the stars who portrayed Shivaji Maharaj on screen.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani Mourns Father-In-Law Sunil Malhotra’s Death: ‘Your Love Grounded Us All’

1. Akshay Kumar: Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat

(Image Source: Twitter/@SumitkadeI)

Akshay Kumar marked his Marathi cinema debut with Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Though the film did not reach theatres, Kumar’s first look as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj generated significant buzz.

Posters and look tests circulated widely, building anticipation around the ambitious historical project.

2. Mahesh Manjrekar: Me Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy (2009)

(Image Source: Facebook/Fans of Mi Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy)

In the 2009 Marathi film Me Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy, Mahesh Manjrekar portrayed Shivaji Maharaj with composed authority. His performance reflected wisdom and strategic depth, echoing the ruler’s enduring legacy.

The film explored how Shivaji Maharaj’s ideals continue to resonate in modern times. Manjrekar’s presence lent weight to the narrative, making the historical figure feel both timeless and relevant.

3. Sharad Kelkar: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020)

(Image Source: Twitter/@MSDianAbhiii)

Sharad Kelkar’s portrayal in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior introduced Shivaji Maharaj to a pan-Indian audience. Known for his commanding screen presence, Kelkar emphasized the Maratha king’s strategic brilliance and unwavering resolve.

The film went on to earn more than Rs. 350 crore at the box office, reflecting its widespread appeal. Kelkar’s performance stood out for its intensity and conviction, further cementing his reputation as a powerful performer.

4. Amol Kolhe: Raja Shivchhatrapati (2008)

(Image Source: Twitter/@AdityaGadadhani)

Amol Kolhe’s portrayal in the Marathi television series Raja Shivchhatrapati, directed by Hemant Devdhar, struck an emotional chord with audiences. His nuanced performance earned immense appreciation and became closely associated with the historical figure.

So impactful was the series that it was re-telecast during the Covid-19 pandemic in April 2020, reconnecting viewers with the epic story.

5. Chinmay Mandlekar: Pawankhind (2022)

(Image Source: Twitter/@HirdeYashada)

In Pawankhind, Chinmay Mandlekar infused his performance with intensity and a strong sense of justice. The 2022 release highlighted Shivaji Maharaj’s military acumen and tactical brilliance.

Mandlekar’s interpretation brought emotional gravity to the role, reinforcing the ruler’s image as both strategist and statesman.

6. Ritesh Deshmukh: Raja Shivaji

(Image Source: Instagram/@riteishd)

Directed by and starring Ritesh Deshmukh, Raja Shivaji is slated for release in 2025. The film reportedly features actors like Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan.

Deshmukh will portray Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in what is being positioned as a major historical epic, expected to release in Marathi and Hindi.

7. Rishab Shetty: The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

(Image Source: Twitter/@taran_adarsh)

After the success of Kantara, Rishab Shetty is set to step into the role of the Maratha warrior king in The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The announcement has already sparked interest, with audiences keen to see how Shetty interprets one of India’s most celebrated historical figures.

As cinema continues to revisit powerful historical narratives, one thing remains certain: Shivaji Maharaj’s story will keep inspiring storytellers and audiences for generations to come.