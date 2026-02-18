Kiara Advani Mourns Father-In-Law Sunil Malhotra’s Death: ‘Your Love Grounded Us All’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Bollywood actor Kiara Advani took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute to her father-in-law, Sunil Malhotra, who passed away on February 14 in Delhi after battling a prolonged illness. A former Merchant Navy Captain, Sunil Malhotra, reportedly died peacefully in his sleep. In her note, Kiara said he welcomed her warmly from the very beginning and described him as the pillar of strength for the family.

‘Your Love Grounded Us All’: Kiara Advani’s Emotional Note

Sharing a family photograph along with a solo picture of Sunil Malhotra, Kiara wrote, “From the very beginning - you welcomed me with open arms, steady wisdom, and a kind of unconditional love that grounded us all,” before adding, “Your warmth was constant. Your generosity is effortless. Your love for your family was at the centre of everything you did. You showed up - every single time. You listened with intention. You remembered the little things. You gave so freely, never expecting anything in return.”

ALSO READ| Sidharth Malhotra's Father Sunil Malhotra Passes Away, Actor Shares Heartfelt Note: 'You Left Us...'

Kiara added that he always showed up for his loved ones, listened attentively, remembered the smallest details, and gave freely without expecting anything in return.

“Your stories, your laughter, your quiet strength, and your gentle heart will stay with me forever. You leave behind a legacy of gentleness, integrity, and deep, unwavering love. It lives on in your children, grandchildren and in all of us who were blessed to know you. Rest peacefully. You will forever be missed, forever loved, and forever remembered.”

The 34-year-old actor completed her Instagram post with a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Sidharth’s Heartfelt Post For Father

On February 17, Sidharth Malhotra confirmed his father’s demise through a post on Instagram. Sharing several pictures with his father, he wrote that the void left behind is “immeasurable” and said he would always carry his father’s name, values, and light.

“He was a man of rare honesty, integrity and culture. He lived by values that never bent. Discipline without harshness. Strength without ego. Positivity, even when life tested him beyond measure. From commanding the seas as a Merchant Navy Captain to facing illness with quiet courage, he never compromised, never lost his grace. Even when the stroke confined him to a wheelchair, his spirit stood tall,” he wrote in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

He further wrote that his father’s integrity is the greatest inheritance he has received, his strength continues to guide him, and his positivity remains the force that holds the family together.

“You left us peacefully in your sleep, but the emptiness you leave behind is immeasurable. I am who I am because of you. And I will carry your name, your values and your light forward always. Love you, Dad,” he wrote.

He ended his post with two heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Sidharth Malhotra, who married Kiara Advani in 2023, is currently in the national capital to attend his father’s last rites.

Sidharth Malhotra On His Father’s Health

Sidharth, in a conversation with Lilly Singh last year, opened up about his father’s health and how deeply it affected the family, especially his mother, who had been his father’s main caregiver.

He admitted that fear and frustration sometimes made him react unfairly towards his mother, since she was the one managing his father’s medicines and day-to-day care. Sidharth recalled a moment in Delhi when his mother began talking about what she had gone through years ago.

“...we got up one morning and just having coffee and tea in Delhi and she started speaking about 20 years back…what she had to deal with when we were much younger or when I wasn’t there or when I was trying to make my own life,” he said.

Sidharth said the conversation made him realise how much his mother had silently borne. He shared that she often protected the family by not revealing the full extent of his father’s struggles.

He added, “...I felt slightly ashamed of the fact that I didn’t really give her that credit for the years building up to my father’s health. I have never really spoken about that and it’s not that a secret, it’s just today after so many years, I realised that during that period, my mother had made so many sacrifices that I wasn’t aware of, and I had to deal with her with far more sensitivity and love and, yeah, hopefully now I make up for it.”