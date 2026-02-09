Inside Sonam Kapoor’s Baby Shower: From Her Lime Cape Look To The Guests’ Stunning Desi Looks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Sonam Kapoor's intimate baby shower in Mumbai was a complete blend of tradition, comfort, and refined style. As Sonam marked this special milestone with close friends and family, her sartorial choices, along with the thoughtfully styled looks of her guests, transformed the godh bharai into a quietly glamorous fashion moment.

Sonam Kapoor’s Baby Shower Look Embraces Relaxed Indian Elegance

For the ceremony, Sonam chose a lime-green lehenga paired with a matching cape, striking the perfect balance between tradition and modern ease. The outfit featured delicate floral embroidery and a fluid silhouette that prioritised comfort without sacrificing elegance. Draped softly over her shoulders, the cape added a contemporary touch while allowing effortless movement.

She styled the lehenga with an embroidered choli and opted for a pallu-style dupatta, steering clear of heavy pleats or rigid layers. The result was a relaxed, breathable look that felt ideal for maternity wear while remaining rooted in classic Indian aesthetics.

Sonam’s styling stayed minimal yet impactful. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek bun, finished with a small red bindi. A bold red lip added contrast, while a statement gold necklace, coordinating earrings, stacked bangles and rings brought richness to the ensemble without overwhelming it.

Guests Turn Up The Glam In Elegant Ethnic Fits

The guest list featured a mix of Bollywood royalty and close friends, each bringing their own take on festive Indianwear. Kareena Kapoor Khan arrived in a blue-and-white suit highlighted with gota patti detailing. She completed her look with a neat bun, jhumkas and a bindi, keeping it polished and understated.

Khushi Kapoor opted for a white-and-yellow saree with a soft, summery feel. Wearing her hair loose, she accessorised with a pearl choker and matching earrings, striking a balance between youthful charm and classic elegance.

Shabana Azmi exuded timeless grace in a yellow kurta with subtle shimmer detailing, paired with a navy floral dupatta and matching bottoms. Bhumi Pednekar chose an all-white ethnic ensemble featuring a strapless bralette and skirt, elevated with gold jewellery and a sleek bun.

Other notable appearances included Anshula Kapoor in a vibrant yellow suit with a contrasting dupatta, Maheep Kapoor in a pink chikankari kurti, and Masaba Gupta in a white-and-gold ensemble from her own label.

Anil Kapoor kept things dapper in a blue floral kurta paired with cream pyjamas.

A Personal Celebration With Style At Its Core



Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who married in 2018, welcomed their first child, Vayu, in 2022. The actor announced her second pregnancy in November 2025, instantly going viral with a Princess Diana–inspired pink look. Her baby shower, however, leaned into understated Indianwear, a reflection of her evolving maternity style and a fashion cue that is already resonating with her followers.