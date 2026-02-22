Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Even the biggest blockbusters come with second thoughts. Years after PK shattered box office records, Aamir Khan has revealed that he and director Rajkumar Hirani were not entirely satisfied with the final cut of the 2014 sci-fi satire.

In a candid conversation with Variety India, the actor reflected on creative decisions that reshaped the film’s narrative, particularly its second half.

A Script That Didn’t Stay The Same

Looking back, Aamir admitted that the film audiences watched wasn’t exactly the one initially envisioned.

“In case of PK, which was a huge success, both Raju and I were not really fully happy with the film. Because originally, he had written a different script. And the second half was slightly different from what we had made. But there was another film that came out just before us called OMG – Oh My God and the themes were kind of similar," he said.

The 2012 film Oh My God!, starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, also tackled questions of faith and religion , themes that overlapped in tone, though not in storyline, with PK.

Why The Second Half Was Reworked

Aamir explained that while PK had a completely distinct premise, including the central alien character, certain thematic similarities raised concerns.

“The plot was totally different, because here (in PK) there is an alien, and it's all totally different, but some of the themes were similar. Raju (Rajkumar Hirani) was very adamant that we must change our second half and we did, and the film was also a success. But before the release, Raju and I discussed how we were not totally happy with the film, but how this was the best we could have done. Luckily, the film worked, and it was a big success,” he added.

Despite their reservations, the gamble paid off. PK went on to become the highest-grossing Indian film at the time, a record it held until Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and later Dangal surpassed it.

What’s Next For Aamir Khan?

On the professional front, Aamir was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, where he portrayed a basketball coach mentoring neurodivergent children. The film also featured Genelia Deshmukh and was directed by Prasanna.

He also made a cameo appearance in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, headlined by Vir Das, which he produced.

Looking ahead, Aamir is backing Ek Din, starring his son Junaid Khan alongside Sai Pallavi. Reports also suggest that he and Hirani may reunite for a biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke, though the project is currently on hold.

For an actor known as “Mr Perfectionist,” it’s telling that even a historic hit like PK comes with what-ifs. Yet perhaps that very dissatisfaction, the relentless urge to refine, is what continues to set Aamir Khan apart in Indian cinema.