SRK To Play Cop In Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 With Extended Cameo

SRK To Play Cop In Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 With Extended Cameo

Action comedy film, Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan, will likely be shifted to August from earlier June release.

By : IANS | Updated at : 10 Mar 2026 01:40 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

If sources in the industry are to be believed, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is to play a cop in Superstar Rajinikanth's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Jailer 2'.

It may be recalled that IANS had reported earlier that sources in the unit had said that only Shah Rukh Khan's portions remained to be shot and that the Bollywood star would begin shooting for his portions in the film in March this year. They had also said that once Shah Rukh's portions, which will be shot over a period of seven to eight days, were shot, the film would be wrapped. Sources had also informed that Shah Rukh Khan's role in the film would be like an extended cameo.

Now, sources claim that the actor will be seen playing the role of a cop in the film.

Director Nelson Dilipkumar's 'Jailer 2' has triggered huge anticipation among fans and film buffs for several reasons.

One of the prime reasons is that 'Jailer 2' promises to have loads of action and entertainment just like the first part which went on to emerge a blockbuster, raking in a whopping 650 crores worldwide.

'Jailer 1', which opened to positive reviews, took a strong opening. In fact, the film's overseas distributor Ayngaran International confirmed that the film had made a whopping 33 crores on its very first day, the highest in Superstar Rajinikanth’s career!

Sources close to the unit say that 'Jailer 2' is shaping up well on the lines of 'Jailer 1'.

It may be recalled that Superstar Rajinikanth had celebrated his 75th birthday on the sets of 'Jailer 2' last year.

Shooting of the second part of 'Jailer' began in Chennai first. Sun Pictures, the production house producing the action entertainer, had announced that shooting for the film had commenced on March 10 last year.

Interest in the film peaked when Sun Pictures released an exceptionally interesting teaser that was both funny and thrilling.

Not long after this, actress Ramya Krishnan shared a story on her first day of shooting for the second part of the film which was going on at Attapaadi in Kerala.

She said, “26 years of Padayappa and the first day shoot of Jailer 2.”

Ramya Krishnan plays the character of Vijaya Pandian a.k.a Viji, the wife of Rajinikanth’s character Muthuvel Pandian, in the film.

Sources say that actress Mirnaa, who plays Swetha Pandian, Rajinikanth’s daughter-in –law in the film, too will have a pivotal role in the sequel. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi too have shot for 'Jailer 2'.

Anirudh, whose music played a vital role in making the first part emerge a blockbuster, is scoring the music for the second part as well.

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What role will Shah Rukh Khan play in 'Jailer 2'?

According to industry sources, Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly set to play the role of a cop in 'Jailer 2'. His portions are said to be an extended cameo.

When will Shah Rukh Khan's scenes be shot for 'Jailer 2'?

Shah Rukh Khan's portions were expected to be shot over seven to eight days in March of the current year. Once his scenes are completed, the film is said to be wrapped up.

What was the success of the first 'Jailer' film?

'Jailer 1' was a blockbuster, earning a massive 650 crores worldwide. It also had a strong opening, with overseas distributor Ayngaran International confirming 33 crores on its first day.

Who else has shot for 'Jailer 2' besides the main cast?

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi have also shot for their parts in 'Jailer 2'.

Who is composing the music for 'Jailer 2'?

Anirudh, who was responsible for the music in the first part, is returning to score the music for 'Jailer 2'. His music was a key factor in the first film's success.

