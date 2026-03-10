Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Actor Varun Dhawan-starrer “Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai” has been pushed once again and will now release on June 12 to steer clear of a box-office clash with the much-anticipated action thriller “Toxic” starring Yash, which is scheduled to release on June 4.

The film was first scheduled to hit the screens on April 10, 2026. However, in October 2025, it was announced that the film will hit the screens on June 5, 2026.

On Tuesday, the production banner Tips Films on Instagram shared a note: “We would like to clarify that our film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was originally scheduled for release on 5th June, a date we had announced several months ago.”

The note further mentioned that the makers believe it is healthier for the industry when filmmakers support one another.

“However, after recent developments and considering the prevailing situation, we felt it would be more appropriate to shift our release. We strongly believe that it is always healthier for the industry when filmmakers support one another rather than compete unnecessarily on the same date.

“In that spirit of solidarity, we have decided to move the release of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai to 12th June and bring our film to the audiences a week later.”

The note was captioned: “Get ready for love, madness & full-on entertainment! Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai in cinemas on 12th June!”

Touted to be a blend of a lighthearted narrative with romantic elements, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. Directed by David Dhawan, it reportedly shares a tale of a guy who was rejected by several women, but ends up getting help from God.

Talking about David Dhawan, he has directed 45 films such as Aankhen, Biwi No.1, Judwaa, Coolie No.1, “Hero No.1”, “Deewana Mastana”, Shola Aur Shabnam, Raja Babu, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Haseena Maan Jaayegi Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Partner, Chashme Baddoor and Main Tera Hero.

It was on March 4, when the makers of action-drama, 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups', featuring Yash in the lead, announced that the film’s release was being postponed to June 4 this year in the wake of the current conflict going on in the Middle East.

It may be recalled that the film was originally slated for a worldwide premiere on March 19 this year.

'Toxic' also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles.

Written by Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam — reinforcing its global ambition.