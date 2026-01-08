Aamir Khan Breaks Silence On Rift With Brother Faissal: ‘That Is My Destiny’

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentAamir Khan Breaks Silence On Rift With Brother Faissal: ‘That Is My Destiny’

Aamir Khan has responded to brother Faissal Khan’s allegations, saying he chose not to fight his own family. The actor also reflected on Mela’s failure and how deeply it affected him.

By : Shruti Kapoor | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 12:41 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Actor Aamir Khan has finally broken his silence on the public fallout with his younger brother Faissal Khan, a controversy that resurfaced last year after Faissal made a series of serious allegations against his family, including claims of illegal confinement and professional sabotage.

Aamir Khan responds to brother’s claims

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Aamir addressed the strained relationship with Faissal, with whom he shared screen space in the 2000 film Mela, also starring Twinkle Khanna. Released on January 7, 2000, the film marked their only on-screen collaboration.

Asked about Faissal’s accusations — which include misuse of power and influence — Aamir chose not to escalate the dispute. “Kya karein? (What to do?) That is my destiny. You can fight the world, but how can you fight your own family?” he said.

Aamir reflects on Mela and its failure

The actor also opened up about Mela failing to meet expectations at the box office and how deeply it affected him personally.

“I was obviously disappointed by its failure to achieve its potential. Beyond that, I think it’s tough to answer your question. First of all, let me tell you, every film I do means a lot to me. The failure of Mela definitely made a difference to me. It was hard on Faissal, but it was hard on me as well. I’m not comfortable with the idea of any of my films not realising their full potential. The entire team had worked very hard. We were all disappointed,” Aamir said.

How the family rift unfolded

The conflict between the Khan brothers entered the public domain last year when Faissal announced that he had cut all ties with his family. He further alleged that Aamir was involved in a relationship with UK-based journalist Jessica Hines during his marriage to first wife Reena Dutta, claiming the actor fathered a child during that time.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Faissal accused Aamir of projecting a carefully curated public image that he believes does not reflect reality. “He is trying to create a clean image for the audience, but you can find out his image by him having so many relationships with women and all that… He likes to whitewash his image which is not the reality,” he said.

Family issues statement defending Aamir

Following Faissal’s remarks, Aamir Khan’s family issued a public statement expressing anguish over what they described as “hurtful and misleading” representations of family members, including Aamir, his mother Zeenat Tahir Husain, and his sister Nikhat Hegde.

“It is important to share that every choice regarding Faissal has been taken collectively as a family, in consultation with multiple medical professionals, and has been based on love, compassion, and a desire to support his emotional and psychological wellbeing. For this reason, we have refrained from publicly discussing the details of a painful and difficult period for our family," the statement read.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Aamir Khan say about his brother Faissal Khan's allegations?

Aamir Khan acknowledged the strained relationship and expressed that it is his destiny, stating he cannot fight his own family.

How did Aamir Khan feel about the film Mela's box office performance?

Aamir Khan was personally disappointed by Mela's failure and the fact that it did not reach its full potential. He mentioned it was hard on both himself and Faissal.

When did the conflict between Aamir Khan and Faissal Khan become public?

The rift became public last year when Faissal Khan announced he had cut ties with his family and made several allegations against them.

What was the family's response to Faissal Khan's accusations?

Aamir Khan's family issued a statement calling Faissal's representations

Published at : 08 Jan 2026 12:40 PM (IST)
