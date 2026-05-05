MK Stalin resigned as Chief Minister after his party, the DMK, suffered a significant defeat in the assembly elections, losing power to Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
Explorer
(Source: ECI/ABP News)
MK Stalin Resigns After DMK's Poor Show In Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu’s political transition took an unexpected turn after Stalin resigned but avoided naming Vijay or TVK, even while acknowledging the election verdict.
- MK Stalin resigns as Chief Minister after DMK election defeat.
- Stalin refers to victorious party only as 'that party'.
- He emphasizes DMK's commitment to fighting for public issues.
Before You Go
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did MK Stalin resign as Chief Minister?
How did MK Stalin refer to the victorious party after the elections?
Stalin notably refused to name Vijay or TVK, referring to the victorious outfit only as 'that party' or 'the party' in his statements and communications.
What was MK Stalin's message to DMK voters after the election results?
Stalin thanked the 1.54 crore voters who supported the DMK alliance and highlighted that the winning side had a narrow lead of 3.52%.
How did Stalin characterize the DMK's election defeat?
He presented the defeat as a temporary setback rather than a collapse, reminding party workers of the DMK's history of both victories and defeats.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Election
MK Stalin Resigns After DMK's Poor Show In Tamil Nadu
Election
It's Not About One Party, But India: Rahul Gandhi On TMC's Loss In West Bengal Polls
Election
House Help Wins West Bengal's Ausgram; Worked In 4 Houses
Election
First BJP Govt To Take Oath In West Bengal On Rabindranath Tagore's Birthday
Advertisement
Election
6 Photos
West Bengal Election 2026 Phase 2: From Sourav Ganguly To Mithun Chakraborty, Celebs Cast Their Vote
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by