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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeElectionMK Stalin Resigns After DMK's Poor Show In Tamil Nadu

MK Stalin Resigns After DMK's Poor Show In Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu’s political transition took an unexpected turn after Stalin resigned but avoided naming Vijay or TVK, even while acknowledging the election verdict.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 05 May 2026 01:06 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • MK Stalin resigns as Chief Minister after DMK election defeat.
  • Stalin refers to victorious party only as 'that party'.
  • He emphasizes DMK's commitment to fighting for public issues.

Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: MK Stalin's resignation as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has become the biggest political development in the state after the assembly election results. The DMK leader stepped down after his party suffered a major setback, losing power to Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. But even while announcing his exit, Stalin maintained one striking position: he refused to mention Vijay or TVK by name. Throughout the campaign, in his resignation communication, and later on X, Stalin referred to the victorious outfit only as “that party” or simply “the party.”

That silence has added a political layer to what is already a major leadership transition, turning Stalin's resignation into more than just an electoral response.

Why Did MK Stalin's Resignation Draw Political Attention?

Stalin resigned after the DMK was reduced to 59 seats, while TVK secured a clear victory with 108 seats. 

Despite the defeat, Stalin's message focused on the support received by the DMK alliance rather than the party that defeated him. He thanked the 1.54 crore voters who backed the alliance and highlighted that the winning side had a lead of only 17.43 lakh votes, or 3.52%.

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“In democracy, the people are the ones worthy of our reverence. It is for them that we run the party. It is for them that we engage in politics,” Stalin wrote, while urging DMK candidates to personally thank voters in their constituencies.

What Did Stalin Say After Stepping Down?

Rather than framing the defeat as a collapse, Stalin presented it as a temporary setback. He reminded party workers that the DMK had seen both victories and defeats across its political journey, but its ideology must never be defeated. 

Calling party workers the “lifeblood and roots of the movement,” he assured them that the DMK would continue to fight for public issues from the opposition benches.

ALSO READ: First BJP Govt To Take Oath In West Bengal On Rabindranath Tagore's Birthday On May 9

“If we are the ruling party, we will formulate schemes for the people. If we are the opposition party, we will fight for the people's demands,” he said, while pledging to carry forward the legacy of Periyar, Anna, and Karunanidhi.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did MK Stalin resign as Chief Minister?

MK Stalin resigned as Chief Minister after his party, the DMK, suffered a significant defeat in the assembly elections, losing power to Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

How did MK Stalin refer to the victorious party after the elections?

Stalin notably refused to name Vijay or TVK, referring to the victorious outfit only as 'that party' or 'the party' in his statements and communications.

What was MK Stalin's message to DMK voters after the election results?

Stalin thanked the 1.54 crore voters who supported the DMK alliance and highlighted that the winning side had a narrow lead of 3.52%.

How did Stalin characterize the DMK's election defeat?

He presented the defeat as a temporary setback rather than a collapse, reminding party workers of the DMK's history of both victories and defeats.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 May 2026 12:44 PM (IST)
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