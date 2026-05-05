'Targeting Civilians Unacceptable': PM Modi Condemns Attack On UAE That Injured 3 Indians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack on the UAE's Fujairah that injured three Indian nationals, saying that "targeting civilians is unacceptable".

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote: "Strongly condemn the attacks on the UAE that resulted in injuries to three Indian nationals. Targeting civilians and infrastructure is unacceptable."

He also reiterated India's stance on the West Asia conflict, stressing dialogue and diplomacy to find a solution to end the war.

"India stands in firm solidarity with the UAE and reiterates its support for the peaceful resolution of all issues through dialogue and diplomacy. Ensuring safe and unimpeded navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is vital for enduring regional peace, stability and global energy security," he added.