Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeNewsIndia'Targeting Civilians Unacceptable': PM Modi Condemns Attack On UAE That Injured 3 Indians

'Targeting Civilians Unacceptable': PM Modi Condemns Attack On UAE That Injured 3 Indians

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 05 May 2026 12:15 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack on the UAE's Fujairah that injured three Indian nationals, saying that "targeting civilians is unacceptable".

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote: "Strongly condemn the attacks on the UAE that resulted in injuries to three Indian nationals. Targeting civilians and infrastructure is unacceptable."

He also reiterated India's stance on the West Asia conflict, stressing dialogue and diplomacy to find a solution to end the war. 

"India stands in firm solidarity with the UAE and reiterates its support for the peaceful resolution of all issues through dialogue and diplomacy. Ensuring safe and unimpeded navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is vital for enduring regional peace, stability and global energy security," he added.

 

Before You Go

Breaking: BJP Plans May 9 Bengal Oath Ceremony, Symbolism Around Tagore Jayanti Emerges

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 05 May 2026 12:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Targeting Civilians Unacceptable': PM Modi Condemns Attack On UAE That Injured 3 Indians
'Targeting Civilians Unacceptable': PM Modi Condemns Attack On UAE That Injured 3 Indians
India
Bihar Cabinet Expansion Likely On May 7, PM Modi May Attend Swearing-In Ceremony: Sources
Bihar Cabinet Expansion Likely On May 7, PM Modi May Attend Swearing-In Ceremony: Sources
India
Bengal Falls, South Rewires: BJP's Big East Breakthrough Meets Vijay's Tamil Disruption
Bengal Falls, South Rewires: BJP's Big East Breakthrough Meets Vijay's Tamil Disruption
India
Punjab CM Leaves For Delhi To Meet President Murmu Over AAP MPs' Merger With BJP
Punjab CM Leaves For Delhi To Meet President Murmu Over AAP MPs' Merger With BJP
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP Plans May 9 Bengal Oath Ceremony, Symbolism Around Tagore Jayanti Emerges
VISUAL POLITICS: AI Image of PM Modi Triggers Narrative on BJP Expansion Claims Across States
POLITICAL EVENT: Bihar Cabinet Expansion on May 7 to Showcase BJP Power with Top Leaders
DEVOTION & POLITICS: Nadda Offers Prayers After Poll Wins, Links Cultural Roots to Growth Vision
POLITICAL SIGNALS: Akhilesh’s Hanuman Post Sparks Strategy Buzz Ahead of UP Elections 2027
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Writes: What Gautama Buddha’s Path Really Teaches Us This Buddha Purnima
Opinion
Embed widget